Bitcoin treasuries crash 76% as Wall Street pulls back

Once hailed as the institutional bridge that would secure cryptocurrency's role in corporate finance, Bitcoin treasuries are now in sharp decline, plunging 76% as Wall Street pulls back. Rather than serving as a solid base for demand – companies, pensions, and institutions holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets – this previously steady support reveals its fragility. Corporate support that has initially helped prop up prices is turning into the opposite. Wall Street steps back from Bitcoin treasuries Digital-asset treasuries' buying of Bitcoin is down from 64,000 BTC in July to 12,600 in August, according to data from CryptoQuant. So far in September, the number sits at a paltry 15,500 BTC. That's down 76% from the early-summer frenzy. Bitcoin was down nearly 6% for the week, with other major tokens like Ether also falling. Sudden liquidations and tepid derivatives activity have accelerated the selloff. Meanwhile, several treasury companies' stocks have fallen. Some that were bubbly on private investment in public equity deals are now priced at as much as 97% below their issue price. The firms could lose another 50% of their value if pressure remains, according to analysts at CryptoQuant. The Wall Street Journal reported that US regulators are now investigating unusual trading around treasury-related announcements. Market observers also note that there is limited visibility on how much crypto these companies own and at what price they obtain it. Complicated private investment in public equity with warrants has made monitoring the true share count and dilution risks more difficult. What was once advertised as a safe institutional on-ramp to crypto now seems tenuous. Shares of many of the listed treasury companies now trade at or even below the value of the Bitcoin on their books, wiping out the rich premiums investors once paid. Institutional sellers clear the demand ledger For…