2025-09-28 Sunday

China offers no response to Trump's TikTok deal announcement



The post China offers no response to Trump’s TikTok deal announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a word. No press release, no confirmation, not even a half-assed comment from any official. Chinese state media has completely ignored Trump’s statement. Social media discussions were almost non-existent. One state-linked Weibo account quietly quoted a professor from Fudan University calling the deal a “win-win,” but beyond that, silence. That’s raised questions, because the deal can’t actually move forward without China’s approval. Trump pushes joint-venture plan while Beijing stays silent Trump’s new executive order laid out plans to create a joint-venture company that would take over TikTok’s U.S. business, including its data and algorithm. ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, would keep less than 20% ownership in the new firm. That structure was designed to meet U.S. national security law requirements. The law says ByteDance must give up control or face a ban in the country. On Friday, Chinese outlet LastPost reported that TikTok’s U.S. operations would actually be split into two separate companies. One would be the joint-venture company with majority American ownership. The other would be a separate ByteDance-run U.S. entity focusing on e-commerce, brand partnerships, and relationships with TikTok’s overseas markets. Trump’s order is the latest in a back-and-forth that’s been dragging on for years. The pressure on TikTok began under Joe Biden, who signed the law requiring ByteDance to divest or shut down TikTok in the U.S. But since returning to the White House, Trump has taken over negotiations and extended the deadline multiple times. He’s insisted he wants a deal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:44
Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) Upgraded



The post Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) Upgraded appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Riot Platforms (RIOT) picked up back-to-back upgrades from Wall Street on Friday, with JPMorgan and Citigroup both raising their outlooks on the bitcoin miner amid changing industry economics and a shift toward high-performance computing. JPMorgan boosted Riot to overweight from neutral and raised its price target to $19 from $15, calling it the most attractive among its mining peers. Citi upgraded to buy from neutral and lifted its price target to $24 from $13.75. Both firms pointed to Riot’s pivot into artificial intelligence and cloud services as a potential growth driver as mining profits tighten. Riot was modestly outperforming a sharply lower sector on Friday, declining “just” 1.2% to $16.55. Alongside its upgrade of RIOT, JPMorgan downgraded the previously very hot-handed IREN to underweight from neutral. Shares are down 9.7% on Friday, but still higher by 300% year-to-date. CleanSpark (CLSK) was cut to neutral and it’s lower by 9.3% Friday and higher by 34% year-to-date. The bank maintained its buy rating on Cipher Mining (CIFR), and doubled its price target to $12 from $6. The shares were 3.5% lower to $11.20 at publication time. MARA Holdings (MARA) was kept at overweight, with a reduced price objective of $20, down from $22. The stock was 1% lower around $15.90 in early trading. JPMorgan’s analysts are assigning a 50% probability that Riot, Cipher, and IREN each secure near-term high performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements, using Core Scientific’s (CORZ) 800 MW CoreWeave (CRWV) deal as a benchmark. The bank values HPC colocation contracts at $3.7 million to $8.6 million per gross megawatt (MW). Read more: Bitcoin Mining Profitability Fell in August, Jefferies Says Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/26/riot-gets-double-upgrade-on-ai-pivot-as-jpmorgan-citi-hike-targets
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:39
Zeus launches BitcoinKit to plug BTC directly into Solana DeFi



The post Zeus launches BitcoinKit to plug BTC directly into Solana DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zeus Network has launched BitcoinKit, a new set of developer tools designed to make Bitcoin usable inside Solana’s defi ecosystem. The release was announced during the project’s Epoch 10 update, part of its ongoing effort to bring more Bitcoin liquidity onto Solana without relying on custodians or wrapped tokens. Zeus functions as a link between the Bitcoin and Solana blockchains. Through its system, users can lock Bitcoin on its native network and receive an equivalent token, called zBTC, on Solana. This design aims to let developers and traders use Bitcoin in DeFi applications while keeping the underlying asset secured on Bitcoin. The network’s earlier projects include APOLLO, which mints zBTC. They also created btcSOL, which converts SOL yield into Bitcoin, and LightningFi, which aggregates Bitcoin yield. Together, these applications form the basis of what Zeus calls the “Bitcoin economy on Solana.” BitcoinKit builds on that foundation by offering a full toolkit for developers, including software libraries, command-line tools, and application interfaces. The goal is to make it easier for apps such as decentralized exchanges, wallets, and cross-chain protocols to integrate Bitcoin directly. Zeus’s cross-chain model relies on nodes, guardians, and verification mechanisms that will need to be tested under real-world conditions. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/zeus-bitcoinkit-solana
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:22
GBP/USD might not reach 1.3260 today – UOB Group



The post GBP/USD might not reach 1.3260 today – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) could decline further, but it might not reach 1.3260 today. In the longer run, GBP is expected to continue to decline; the next level to watch is 1.3260, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is expected to continue to decline 24-HOUR VIEW: “After GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3427 two days ago, we indicated yesterday that ‘the sharp drop appears excessive, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, GBP could retest the 1.3430 support level.’ However, we noted that ‘based on the oversold momentum, a sustained break below this level is unlikely.’ We also noted that ‘the next major support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now.’ However, GBP dropped below 1.3430 during the London session and then plunged in the NY session, reaching a low of 1.3324. The sharp drop over the past couple of days appears to be excessive, but as long as GBP holds below 1.3400 (minor resistance is at 1.3370), it could decline further. That said, it might not reach the next support at 1.3260 today. Note that there is another support level at 1.3290.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Following the sharp drop in GBP two days ago, we highlighted yesterday (25 Sep, spot at 1.3455) that ‘the boost in downward momentum could lead to GBP declining toward 1.3365.’ We did not expect GBP to breach 1.3365 so quickly, as it dropped to a low of 1.3324 yesterday. Given the increasing downward momentum, we continue to expect GBP to decline. The next level to watch is 1.3260. Overall, only a breach of 1.3445 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.3520 yesterday) would indicate that downward pressure that started late last week has eased.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-might-not-reach-13260-today-uob-group-202509261041
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:17
Earn $6,900 a day and stay ahead of BlackRock's new ETF



The post Earn $6,900 a day and stay ahead of BlackRock’s new ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, has submitted an application for a new Bitcoin premium income ETF, a move that could significantly expand institutional investment in digital assets. Whenever such a trillion-dollar Wall Street giant takes action, the crypto market is bound to experience some volatility. For investors, market volatility presents both risks and opportunities, prompting many to seek investment solutions that mitigate risk and deliver predictable returns. GoldenMining, with its stable profit plan for earning cryptocurrency using renewable energy, has established itself as a leader in the competitive market and a trusted choice for countless clients, both in bull and bear markets. Say goodbye to the “Premium Income” trap and embrace stable returns BlackRock’s “Premium Income” products often rely on complex financial derivatives, resulting in high volatility and difficulty in accurate prediction. GoldenMining’s core competitiveness lies precisely in the stability and certainty of its returns. As a leading global renewable energy cloud mining company, GoldenMining’s revenue is derived from real cryptocurrency mining output. This means its profit model is transparent and risk-controlled. We also offer clients a variety of contracts, ranging from short-term trials to long-term, in-depth partnerships, aiming to convert client funds into sustainable and substantial profits. GoldenMining’s rofit plan GoldenMining has tailored a series of competitive mining contracts for investors, ensuring that every investment will receive a generous and predictable return. Contract Invest Daily Return Payback cycle Total Return New User Contract $100 $4 2 Days $108 Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd $650 $8.45 5 Days $692.25 AntminerL9 17GH $3,500 $49 17 Days $4,333 Elphapex DG2 $9,000 $139.5 30 Days $13,185 Elphapex DG2+ $12,500 $212.5 38 Days $20,575 ANTSPACE HD5 $55,000 $1,056 47 Days $104,632 Hydro Cooling HC40 $100,000 $1,950 50 Days $19,7500 For more contracts, please visit the official website (goldenmining.cc) From $100 new user contracts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:14
Bitcoin treasuries crash 76% as Wall Street pulls back



The post Bitcoin treasuries crash 76% as Wall Street pulls back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Once hailed as the institutional bridge that would secure cryptocurrency’s role in corporate finance, Bitcoin treasuries are now in sharp decline, plunging 76% as Wall Street pulls back. Rather than serving as a solid base for demand – companies, pensions, and institutions holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets – this previously steady support reveals its fragility. Corporate support that has initially helped prop up prices is turning into the opposite. Wall Street steps back from Bitcoin treasuries Digital-asset treasuries’ buying of Bitcoin is down from 64,000 BTC in July to 12,600 in August, according to data from CryptoQuant. So far in September, the number sits at a paltry 15,500 BTC. That’s down 76% from the early-summer frenzy. Bitcoin was down nearly 6% for the week, with other major tokens like Ether also falling. Sudden liquidations and tepid derivatives activity have accelerated the selloff. Meanwhile, several treasury companies’ stocks have fallen. Some that were bubbly on private investment in public equity deals are now priced at as much as 97% below their issue price. The firms could lose another 50% of their value if pressure remains, according to analysts at CryptoQuant. The Wall Street Journal reported that US regulators are now investigating unusual trading around treasury-related announcements. Market observers also note that there is limited visibility on how much crypto these companies own and at what price they obtain it. Complicated private investment in public equity with warrants has made monitoring the true share count and dilution risks more difficult. What was once advertised as a safe institutional on-ramp to crypto now seems tenuous. Shares of many of the listed treasury companies now trade at or even below the value of the Bitcoin on their books, wiping out the rich premiums investors once paid. Institutional sellers clear the demand ledger For…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:08
Directly From Blockchain To Blockchain



The post Directly From Blockchain To Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OMG Network is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Looking in detail on OMG token by Coinidol.com. OMG Network (formerly known as OmiseGO) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to improve scalability and efficiency for financial transactions, particularly in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi) and payments. It seeks to address the challenges of slow transaction speeds and high fees associated with some blockchain networks.  In 2021, OmiseGO rebranded as OMG Network to reflect its focus on scaling solutions for Ethereum and emphasize its technology’s potential impact on the broader blockchain ecosystem. Plasma framework Among the key features used by OMG Network is the Plasma framework – a concept introduced by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Poon. It involves creating secondary chains (child chains) that can process transactions independently before finalizing them on the main chain. This allows for faster and cheaper transactions while leveraging the security of the Ethereum network. By processing transactions off-chain and periodically reconciling them on the Ethereum main chain, OMG Network aims to significantly reduce transaction fees and increase transaction throughput. This makes it more suitable for microtransactions and frequent transfers. DEX, staking and security One of the primary use cases of OMG Network is enabling decentralized exchanges. Users can trade digital assets directly on the OMG Network, benefitting from faster settlement times and lower fees compared to on-chain exchanges. OMG is a utility token of the platform. It is used as one of the payment methods for fees. OMG Network also introduces a staking mechanism where users can “stake” their OMG tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards. Stakers play a role in validating transactions on the network and maintaining its integrity. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:03
American Fears Deepen Over Rising Prices



The post American Fears Deepen Over Rising Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Americans’ concerns about the economy worsened this month as consumers expressed growing concerns about rising prices and a weakening labor market, according to the University of Michigan’s widely tracked survey released Friday. Consumers have expressed growing frustrations about rising prices “eroding their personal finances.” Getty Images Key Facts Consumer sentiment—a measurement on Americans’ views on the economic outlook—declined to 55.1 in September from 58.2 in August, below the historical benchmark of 100 and the lowest level since May, a reading of the University of Michigan’s survey found. The decline in sentiment fell below Wall Street’s consensus of 55.9, according to FactSet. Americans anticipate inflation rising to 4.7% over the next year, below August’s projections of 4.8%, and for prices to increase 3.7% over the next five to 10 years, a 0.4% uptick from last month’s reading. Why Are Americans Pessimistic About The Economy? Joanne Hsu, the survey’s director, said in a statement that consumers “continue to express frustration over the persistence of high prices,” and 44% of respondents “spontaneously” cited higher prices as “eroding their personal finances,” the highest reading in a year. Americans have grown increasingly worried about the outlook for their incomes and personal finances, Hsu said, adding consumers “feel pressure both from the prospect of higher inflation as well as the risk of weaker labor markets.” Key Background Even as consumers are increasingly sour on the economy, spending accelerated in recent months despite inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% goal. Consumer spending increased 0.5% month-over-month in July to the highest level in four months, before declining to growth of 0.4% in August, according to federal data released Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested earlier this week the “near-term” risks of inflation have cooled, while concerns have grown about a declining job market. Unemployment ticked up to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:02
Pump Fun streamers bait users with fake jet crash



The post Pump Fun streamers bait users with fake jet crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump Fun streamers have resorted to cringeworthy private jet stunts as trading volume, tokens launched, revenue, and the market cap of the memecoin platform’s own token have fallen across the board. Specifically, a group of Pump Fun streamers filmed themselves in a rented private jet mock-up and staged a crash.  The clips baited a host of X users into pointing out that it was fake, not understanding that this was likely the streamer’s intention from the beginning.  Read more: Gaza coins, fireworks, and pornstars: Pump Fun livestreams are back If it wasn’t already obvious from looking at how the crash was staged, the “jet’s” shoddy flooring or the fact that they shared the set’s exterior, should have given the game away. Users quickly pointed out that the fake jet belongs to the LA-based FD Photo Studio. The studio company offers various sets and backdrops for hire. In this case, streamers SolJakey, Never Goon, MiniKon, and OG Shoots, among others, chose the “Olympic 4” private jet that’s bookable for $34.99 an hour. All this jet malarkey appears to be just another desperate attempt to promote Pump Fun with the memecoin platform struggling to maintain altitude. Photos from the FD Photo Studio of the Olympic 4 set. Read more: Crypto party on plane sparks Qatar Airways safety concerns Indeed, the market cap of its token has fallen 41% over 12 days from an all-time high of $3 billion to almost $1.8 billion.  Data from Dune analytics @Adam_tehc show the number of daily tokens dropping from 30,000 in mid-September to below 20,000 this past week. The percentage of tokens “graduating” has also dropped to 0.53%. Meanwhile, daily revenue dropped from a high of $2.4 million in mid-September to below $1 million on Wednesday. Token Terminal recorded daily trading volume falling from $263 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 01:52
JPMorgan, Citi upgrade Riot Platforms on AI shift



The post JPMorgan, Citi upgrade Riot Platforms on AI shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Riot Platforms, a Texas-based company best known for running one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in North America, just won rare back-to-back upgrades from major Wall Street banks.  Reporting from Coindesk indicates that JPMorgan and Citigroup raised their ratings on Riot’s stock, saying its push into artificial intelligence (AI) could give it a critical edge over competitors. Bitcoin mining involves using massive amounts of electricity to power computers that secure the Bitcoin network and earn block rewards in the form of newly distributed coins. But every four years, those rewards are cut in half. After the latest halving in 2024, many miners are struggling to stay profitable. Riot is responding by retooling its giant data centers to support high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud services — the same type of infrastructure needed to train and run AI systems.  Analysts at JPMorgan said there’s a 50% chance Riot, Cipher and IREN could secure near-term HPC hosting contracts, citing Core Scientific’s $3.7 billion CoreWeave deal as a benchmark. While JPMorgan downgraded IREN overall, the bank still assigns it the same probability of winning AI-related business as Riot and Cipher. On the back of this shift, JPMorgan boosted Riot’s price target to $19, while Citi raised its target to $24. Shares of Riot dipped slightly on Friday but still outperformed a sector-wide selloff. By contrast, JPMorgan downgraded rivals IREN and CleanSpark, citing weaker prospects, while leaving a buy rating on Cipher Mining and trimming Marathon Digital’s target. The moves highlight a broader industry divide: miners sticking solely to bitcoin versus those betting their future on AI and cloud computing. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/jpmorgan-citi-upgrade-riot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 01:49
