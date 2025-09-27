Digital Renminbi Operations Begin in Shanghai, Promoting Global Integration
Key Points: Shanghai launches digital Renminbi center; PBOC oversees expansion. Aimed to resolve cross-border payment issues globally. Directly impacts RMB-linked crypto markets. The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center officially launched in Shanghai, establishing three business platforms to support the global integration of the digital RMB, managed by the People's Bank of China. This initiative enhances China's influence in global finance, aiming to improve cross-border payments through standardization and innovation, without directly impacting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Shanghai's New Platforms to Expand Renminbi's Global Reach The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center in Shanghai has initiated activities through three primary platforms. These include a cross-border digital payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform, aimed at broadening the global scope of the Renminbi. Lu Lei, Vice Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), remarked on the inevitability of currency system evolution and stressed innovative and inclusive solutions. The platforms underpin the Renminbi's internationalization ambitions, facilitating infrastructure for digital transactions. Market observers are closely examining these developments. Tian Xuan, President of Tsinghua University's National Institute of Financial Research, noted the move enhances China's influence in global finance. No direct statements from major crypto influencers have surfaced, but industry analysts predict indirect effects on RMB-related stablecoins. "The upgrading and evolution of the currency and payment system is inevitable. The PBOC is committed to providing open, inclusive, and innovative solutions to improve global cross-border payment systems." – Lu Lei, Vice Governor, People's Bank of China Economic Analysts Predict Impact on Global Finance and Crypto Did you know? The introduction of the cross-border digital payment platform marks an extension of China's earlier digital currency pilots in Hong Kong, potentially setting a precedent for further RMB integration in international markets.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 02:34