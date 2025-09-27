Xiaomi plots high-end phone chip but skips Apple-style annual cycle

Xiaomi is building a powerful new smartphone chip, but won't follow Apple's yearly playbook. Vice President Xu Fei said the company is "planning ahead" for the next phase of its chip strategy, but made it clear that an annual launch cycle just doesn't make sense for them right now. The Beijing-based company released its first custom system-on-chip, the XRing 01, last year. That chip runs on a 3-nanometer process, making it one of the most advanced chips in the world. But despite the tech specs, Xiaomi isn't pretending it's in the same chip race as Apple, at least not yet. Apple has been pumping out chips every year since 2010 under its A-series, with the latest A19 found inside the iPhone 17 models. Xu said Xiaomi doesn't have the same luxury or margin for error. "We are a newcomer here," she said. "We need to learn and we need to plan." Xiaomi links chip development to real-world performance Xiaomi plans to ship 1 million XRing 01 units, but Xu said that's far from the break-even point. She laid it out clearly: "We probably need to have ten years patience for the SoC to finally break even." For the numbers to make sense, Xiaomi would need to push 10 million units per chip release. That's the minimum for the chip business to stop bleeding money. Until then, it's all about getting the product right. "We just need to make sure the experience is good enough, the performance is good enough," Xu said. That means no rushing, no fluff. Just results. The company has already committed 50 billion yuan, roughly $7 billion—for chip development over the next ten years. And they're not doing it just for bragging rights. This is about building the backbone of an ecosystem, not a one-hit wonder. Xiaomi's…