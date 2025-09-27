Giełda MEXC
UK Finance i największe banki w Wielkiej Brytanii startują z pilotażem cyfrowego funta
Wielka Brytania otwiera nowy rozdział w historii bankowości i cyfrowych płatności. UK Finance i największe banki, ogłosiły uruchomienie dwuletniego programu pilotażowego z zakresu kryptowalut. Wspomniana organizacja zrzesza ponad 300 instytucji finansowych Jego celem jest przetestowanie tokenizowanych depozytów w funtach. W projekt zaangażowało się sześć największych banków działających na brytyjskim rynku, czyli Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking […]
$0.10626
+1.13%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 02:37
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) on the Sidelines as New Meme Coin Attracts Rich Investors With 16261% ROI Forecast
Meme coins have always been about momentum. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) proved that memes can power billion-dollar valuations. But in 2025, both tokens feel like they are moving sideways while a new name, Little Pepe, is stealing the spotlight. Early-stage investors are already talking about gains that could stretch as high as 16261% [...] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) on the Sidelines as New Meme Coin Attracts Rich Investors With 16261% ROI Forecast appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 02:15
Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks
TLDR Tether eyes $500B valuation with massive raise backed by SoftBank & Ark Tether seeks $20B in capital to dominate global stablecoin finance USDT fuels Tether’s rise as it targets record $500B valuation Tether’s USAT launch & $20B raise mark major U.S. push & global leap SoftBank & Ark may back Tether’s bold $500B stablecoin [...] The post Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:08
Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise?
The post Can the Omni-Bank Match XRP & XLM’s Rise? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It wasn’t long ago that top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) were unknown crypto projects trading for mere pennies. In early 2017, XRP traded as low as $0.006, while XLM traded below $0.005 in April of that year. It didn’t take long for investors to recognize the tremendous long-term potential in both projects. By the end of 2017, XRP notched a gain of over 30,000% to trade near $2.80, while XLM reached an all-time high of around $0.93 by January 2018, implying a nearly 18,000% return. Both these stories turned ordinary investors into millionaires within months. This historical analogy serves as proof that early investors who find the right project at the right time can generate life-changing returns. With Digitap ($TAP) now in a similar low-price position and showcasing real-life utility as a self-described “omni-bank,” investors are questioning how high it could climb in 2025. For readers evaluating what cryptos to invest in, this analogy makes it clear why identifying early‑stage crypto projects before they take off is vital. History Repeating? Small Beginnings, Huge Potential There is an important lesson in crypto to understand: today’s pennies can become tomorrow’s dollars. Both XRP and XLM began with almost nothing, having near-zero visibility. But, due to strong narratives and market adoption, both tokens appreciated as investors recognized their potential to address real problems. Notably, XRP aimed to address and challenge the global payments ecosystem, while XLM wanted to disrupt cross-border transactions. Digitap’s current situation mirrors that of XRP and XLM in their early days, potentially setting the stage for a similar surge in value. The pattern is present: a new project with a low entry price, significant real-world utility, and timing aligned with a crypto market bull cycle. Like XRP and XLM in their infancy, Digitap’s $TAP presale is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:06
Dogecoin And XRP ETFs Are Almost Here With New SEC Move – Here’s The Next Important Date
Dogecoin and XRP ETFs under the 33 Act could get the SEC’s approval as soon as next month, based on the final deadline and amid the SEC’s new rule. This comes as fund issuers are expected to file final amendments before the end of this week, representing a positive step towards potential SEC approval. Dogecoin and […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 02:00
XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy as ETF Buzz Builds Into October
ETF excitement is building across the crypto market as October approaches, with analysts paying close attention to XRP and Solana. Both tokens are showing important signals that could shape investor decisions in the coming weeks. At the same time, several altcoins are showing contrasting moves, while analysts say one rising project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is climbing […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:00
Theta Capital Seeks to Raise $200M Through New Blockchain Investment Fund: Bloomberg
Theta Capital Management seeks to raise $200 million through a new fundraising vehicle, Theta Blockchain Ventures V. According to a report from Bloomberg Law, the new fund is intended to be a “fund of funds.” Theta Capital plans to invest in up to 15 venture capital firms specializing in digital assets, reportedly targeting a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 25%. Not to be confused with California-based Theta Labs, Theta Capital is an Amsterdam-based financial services and fintech company focused on investment management. It’s considered an early adopter in the blockchain space among TradFi firms having embraced digital asset technology as far back as 2017. Theta Capital has worked with clients such as Coinfund, Pantera, Polychain Capital, Castle Island Ventures, and Dragonfly. It reportedly has approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management. Growing Investment Activity in Blockchain Space The firm’s current fundraising effort, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, seeks to add an additional $200 million to its total funds raised after five previous rounds. Beginning with “Theta Blockchain Ventures 0,” the firm has raised $860 million across these rounds, of which $600 million has been allocated so far, according to its website. Cryptocurrency and blockchain investments have seen a resurgence throughout 2025 with multiple firms entering the space from both the TradFi and digital asset management sectors. Anchorage Digital, for example, recently launched an investment arm focused on early-stage onchain protocols. As Coinspeaker reported in August, the three-billion-dollar unicorn finance firm has achieved a 516% valuation growth since founding while raising approximately $487 million across multiple funding rounds. According to the press release, Anchorage Digital said it intends to offer full spectrum services for its investment clients with the intent to form a “full partnership.” nextThe post Theta Capital Seeks to Raise $200M Through New Blockchain Investment Fund: Bloomberg appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:50
XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20
The post XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivoting to $3 Momentum shifting The price range that served as one of the most important supports for the asset, $2.70, has seen XRP lose its hold after breaking down from a crucial structural level. This breakdown indicates a dramatic change in the mood of the market and exposes XRP to additional drops, possibly reaching much lower levels soon. Pivoting to $3 XRP had been trading in a descending pattern for weeks, getting repeatedly rejected at trendline resistance between $3.10 and $3.20. Selling momentum accelerated after the price was unable to maintain above the 100-day EMA, which had acted as a pivot point at $2.88. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView With the loss of $2.70, bears are now clearly in control, and the 200-day EMA, which is located at about $2.60, is the next significant target. This level is more than just a technical checkpoint, it is XRP’s final safe haven before more significant corrections can occur. A clear break below $2.60 would probably set off a chain reaction that would expose XRP to downside risks toward the historical accumulation and demand zone of $2.00-$2.30. Momentum shifting Momentum indicators validate the shift toward bearishness. While XRP is under a lot of pressure, a short-term bounce is not completely out of the question, as indicated by the RSI, which is at 37 and just above oversold territory. But as trading volume increased during the breakdown, it seems that conviction — rather than sloppy selling — is driving the move. XRP’s future course will be determined by its actions in the $2.60-$2.70 range. The asset may try another rebound toward $2.90-$3.00, stabilizing sentiment if bulls are able to swiftly regain this area. However, sustained weakness is likely to push the price closer to $2, where buyers might search for new entry points. XRP’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:48
European aerospace firms struggle against US and Chinese competition
Three leading aerospace companies from Europe are advancing plans to merge their satellite divisions in a transaction valued at 10 billion euros, as the region works to boost its competitive position against expanding threats from American and Chinese space enterprises. A senior European Space Agency executive stated Thursday that consolidation may be essential for European […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 01:47
R2 Protocol’s X account suspended after mainnet launch
X has suspended the account of R2 Protocol, a decentralized yield platform for real-world assets, just after the platform’s mainnet launch. The R2 Protocol launched its mainnet on Ethereum, going live on Sept. 26 as the onchain yield platform looked…
Crypto.news
2025/09/27 01:45
