Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive
TLDRs; Just Eat Takeaway is cutting 450 jobs globally, citing efficiency gains from AI and automation integration. The layoffs mainly target customer service and sales administration across multiple international markets. The company is piloting autonomous delivery robots in Switzerland to expand automation beyond back-office roles. Rising competition and post-pandemic cost pressures are pushing Just Eat [...] The post Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:34
Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals Formula to Save the Dollar! Crypto Market Could Be Affected! Details Here
The post Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals Formula to Save the Dollar! Crypto Market Could Be Affected! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, argued that stablecoins could protect the strength of the US dollar. Eric Trump: “Stablecoins Will Save the US Dollar” In an interview with the New York Post, Eric Trump said he believes stablecoins will “save the US dollar.” Trump specifically highlighted the stablecoin USD1, developed by his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). WLFI’s plans, announced in March, sparked conflict of interest debate in Washington, where lawyer Andrew Rossow argued the initiative was “in direct violation of constitutional safeguards.” In April, Maxine Waters, a ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, claimed that Donald Trump aimed to manipulate the US dollar for his own benefit with his stablecoin project. Five Democratic senators also emphasized in a letter published in March that a sitting president gaining direct financial benefits from a stablecoin poses “unprecedented risks.” Despite criticism, the Trump administration implemented stablecoin regulations in the US with the GENIUS Act. However, during this period, allegations emerged that Donald Trump had increased his wealth by approximately $2.4 billion thanks to his crypto ventures. On the other hand, US Federal Reserve Board Member Christopher Waller argued that stablecoins would strengthen the dollar’s role as a global reserve currency. LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino has also stated that stablecoins are “the most powerful tool to protect the dollar’s global dominance.” However, some European financial institutions argue that these regulations could weaken the dollar’s dominance in the long run. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/eric-trump-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-reveals-formula-to-save-the-dollar-crypto-market-could-be-affected-details-here/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:33
Philippines Moves Public Records to Blockchain
Philippines adopts blockchain for public records, boosting transparency, curbing corruption, and enhancing trust with immutable digital trails and civic validation. The Philippines has started shifting public records to a blockchain system in an effort to strengthen transparency. Government agencies announced that the new framework will make it more difficult to make changes on documents and […] The post Philippines Moves Public Records to Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 02:30
Brazil’s Nubank appoints former Coinbase director as crypto lead
The post Brazil’s Nubank appoints former Coinbase director as crypto lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nubank, Brazil’s largest digital bank, named Michael Rihani, ex-Coinbase director, as Head of Crypto. Rihani oversaw non-trading products and helped launch nearly $1 billion in Bitcoin-backed loans at Coinbase. Brazil’s Nubank, a digital financial services platform with over 123 million customers, appointed Michael Rihani as Head of Crypto today. Rihani recently left his role at Coinbase, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, where he led non-trading products. Rihani will report to Nubank’s executive director of crypto and digital assets, focusing on advancing the Nubank Crypto platform for digital asset services. His departure from Coinbase on September 23 highlighted his role in launching Bitcoin-backed loans nearing $1 billion in onchain originations. Nubank’s crypto service now allows direct card payments with USDT and USDC stablecoins, which account for 90% of local crypto usage in Brazil as of September 22. The platform has integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network for payments among its 100 million Latin American customers. Nubank holds over 60% of Brazil’s adult population as customers and maintains a market cap exceeding $75 billion as of September. The appointment signals the company’s continued expansion into digital asset services in the Latin American market. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nubank-appoints-former-coinbase-director-crypto-lead/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:19
Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing
TLDRs; Google is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a Play Store order set to take effect in October 2025. The order stems from Epic Games’ antitrust victory, requiring Google to allow competing app stores and billing systems. Google argues sudden reforms risk Android user security and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court [...] The post Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Clash Over Android App Billing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:09
UK launches national commission to regulate AI in healthcare
The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS). The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:07
Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle
TLDRs; Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) stock rose nearly 1% Friday as investors welcomed swift resolution of a costly FTC case. Amazon will pay $2.5B, split between a $1B civil penalty and $1.5B refunds to about 35M Prime users. Executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay barred from unlawful conduct involving deceptive sign-up and cancellation practices. Settlement avoids [...] The post Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:01
South Korean Actress Hwang Jung-eum Suspended For $3 Million Crypto Embezzlement
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum has been sentenced to a two-year prison suspension for a $3 crypto embezzlement. According to the court ruling, she would not be locked up behind prison bars unless she commits another crime within the next four years. The court made this decision because of her personal circumstances and also because […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 02:00
XRP Made Early Buyers Rich – Now BlockchainFX at $0.025 Is Tipped as 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Gem
What if the next big crypto success was staring investors in the face right now? XRP turned early believers into millionaires when it rocketed from fractions of a cent to nearly $3.84, proving that timing and conviction matter more than anything. Fast forward to today, XRP trades near $2.86, and while it remains a household
Coinstats
2025/09/27 01:45
Russia’s crypto-facilitated trade reached 1 trillion rubles in 2025
Russia’s foreign trade settlements with cryptocurrency approached $12 billion in the first half of the year, according to the Kremlin’s business advisor. The Russian president’s representative is convinced that cryptocurrencies are catching up with gold in terms of stability and are no longer a niche phenomenon. Kremlin official compares cryptocurrency to gold Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 01:37
