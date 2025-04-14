Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

By: PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1285-2.65%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01419-0.07%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03972+5.77%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.0896-7.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000471+13.76%

Author: DMD

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Note: This article is not financial advice and is provided for informational purposes only.

Over the past year, I have been sharing estimates of the returns from staking PRIME tokens to earn PROMPT, which have been frequently referenced by the community. After actual verification after the TGE, I am pleased that these estimates have a high degree of accuracy:

The total number of PROMPT points estimated by this model = the amount of locked PRIME × duration × multiplier. Stakers will receive a corresponding share of points based on their staked ratio.

When comparing the model to three different wallets, including my own, the estimated model’s predictions for PROMPT receipts were about 20% higher than the actual amount. I believe this is mainly due to two reasons:

1. I originally expected that 40% of the PRIME in circulation would be staked, but the actual stake ratio was as high as 45%, which means that the total number of points exceeded expectations, resulting in a more obvious dilution effect.

2. The total number of PROMPT points is still uncertain because some stakers may release their stake (which will reduce the total number of points) or continue to extend their stake (which will increase the total number of points).

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

In addition, the yield estimation is highly dependent on the price of PRIME and PROMPT. When the price of PRIME drops, the yield increases, and users are incentivized to buy more tokens and stake them. Of course, the yield still depends on the final valuation of PROMPT.

As more information is revealed after the TGE, I think the following table may be the most accurate prediction of the return on staked PRIME. This update takes into account the situation where more PRIME is staked (by generating more PROMPT points) while maintaining the valuation of $500 million FDV. In addition, a new column of data is added to exclude the 28% token share airdropped to the community during the TGE:

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

 Summary: Maximizing staking PRIME tokens now will earn you 106% in the form of PROMPT over the next 797 days.

It is clear from the table above that the revenue opportunities have declined significantly since June 2024. This decline is mainly reflected in two aspects: the multiplier effect continues to decay, while PROMPT points continue to accumulate over time, and the later the participants enter the market, the lower the proportion of points they can obtain. This is particularly true after the TGE, when 28% of the total supply has been released, and new tokens will enter the circulation market every week for users to claim.

Scenario Analysis: Staking PRIME vs. Buying PROMPT

The following analysis compares the two options currently facing market participants: buying PROMPT directly on the open market, or buying PRIME and staking it (earning PROMPT returns in the process). To do this, we will assume that PRIME will be staked to the maximum at the 49.8x return multiplier mentioned above, with a staking period of 797 days.

If you buy $1,000 worth of PRIME tokens today, you will get about 333 PRIME. According to the data in the table above, if these tokens are staked to the maximum, 333×39,690 points can be generated, that is, 13.2 million points.

Given that 400 million PROMPT tokens are planned to be distributed to all point stakers in proportion to the total 1.8 trillion points, the current 13.2 million tokens should generate approximately 2,944 PROMPT tokens. Considering that 28% of PROMPT has been distributed, we will make a proportional reduction adjustment, that is, the output of tokens corresponding to this amount of points will be reduced to approximately 2,119 PROMPT. It should be noted that this calculation is not absolutely accurate, because the PROMPT distribution mechanism actually depends on the daily accumulation of points, but the above method provides a concise and intuitive estimation framework for understanding the benefits, and its numerical range is basically reasonable.

The following table applies this number to valuation scenarios for PRIME and PROMPT at the end of the staking period:

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

On the other hand, for those who buy PROMPT tokens directly, the calculation is simpler. Ultimately, assuming the PROMPT price is $0.5, a $1,000 investment will get you 2,000 PROMPT tokens, which is less than what you can get by buying PRIME tokens and staking them in full.

Of course, for now, the advantage of buying PROMPT directly on the open market is that you can always take profits when PROMPT reaches a local high.

Assuming that at the end of the staking activity, PROMPT is valued at $1 billion and the PRIME price remains stable, the value of the token at the end of the staking period will be $3,118 as described above.

However, given the volatility of cryptocurrencies, PROMPT is likely to hit all-time highs in the next two years (e.g., a fully diluted valuation of $4 billion, similar to the FDV level achieved by the VIRTUAL project at the peak of the AI agent craze), and then fall back to a more reasonable $1 billion FDV valuation range.

If one bought $1,000 worth of PROMPT tokens on the open market today and sold them at the current local high, one would receive $8,000 in profit, which is more than double the value gained by staking PRIME.

Summarize

Those looking to gain exposure to PROMPT, either by fully staking PRIME or purchasing directly on the open market, should consider the following:

  • What do you think the final value of PRIME and PROMPT will be at the end of the 2-year staking period?
  • What do you think the historical highest price of PROMPT will be in the next two years? Most importantly, can you sell it at the highest point?

Ultimately, this depends largely on individual circumstances. It is an undeniable fact that most investors were unable to successfully sell at market highs. At the same time, as many PRIME holders have experienced firsthand, locking up tokens for over two years and watching their value plummet by 90% is a painful experience. Of course, given PRIME’s leading position in the Web3 gaming space and multiple positive catalysts coming this year, including the highly anticipated releases of Colony and Sanctuary, it is hard for me to imagine PRIME falling more than 50% from its current price.

In addition, the team is already considering creating a new token economic regulation mechanism to achieve deflation of PRIME tokens and thus increase value accumulation, which makes me believe that the downside of the game token has been effectively controlled at this stage.

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

Finally, I would like to state that none of the above constitutes financial advice, and I am not responsible if there are errors in any of the above calculations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.06737+4.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07586+1.21%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05007-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.18668-0.43%
KIND
KIND$0.001322-29.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,995.53-1.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011329-30.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-2.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain

Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts