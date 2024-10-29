Crypto 2025 Prediction: RWA will increase at least 3 times, 95% of memes will go directly to zero

By: PANews
2024/10/29 16:50
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002825-5.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002203--%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006422+0.40%
Allo
RWA$0.009357+4.80%

Author: @Defi_Warhol

Translation: Joy, PANews

The clock of 2024 has entered the last quarter, and the crypto community has begun to look forward to the arrival of 2025. After all, the general consensus is that we will have the opportunity of a bull market in 2025. Crypto opinion leader Defi_Warhol took the lead in sharing his predictions for 2025.

Predictions for 2025:

1/ Chain Abstraction will be the next big game changer that will help Web3 reach the next billion users. Projects focused on chain abstraction (like Particle) will do very well.

2/ DeFi will continue to grow as more TradFi institutions integrate decentralized services into their products. I expect lending, borrowing, and staking platforms to become accessible to everyday consumers.

3/ Stablecoins will become the most commonly used product in Web3. Stablecoin issuers will become one of the most profitable companies in the world.

4/ More physical assets (like real estate, fine art, commodities, etc.) will be tokenized on the blockchain, allowing fractional ownership and increasing liquidity. I expect the RWA market to grow at least 3x by 2025.

5/ GameFi will become mainstream rather than niche, and big companies like Rockstar will start integrating Web3 features into their games.

6/ DAOs will increasingly become a popular governance model for private companies and NGOs, giving people greater control over decision-making.

7/ The airdrop is coming to an end in its current form because its value has been decreasing over time due to too many "wool parties" participating. I expect the way projects reward the community will change.

8/ Regardless of the election outcome, regulation will become clearer. Cryptocurrencies have become too powerful and influential, and many big names are advocating for friendlier regulation.

9/ After the bull market reaches its peak, 95% of memecoins will go straight to zero. The few remaining ones will transform into cult-like memes and survive the next cycle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2273-0.39%
OP
OP$0.6683+1.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
XRP
XRP$2.7884+0.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
Share
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02819+0.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:51
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x