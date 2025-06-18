MEV Bots Now Clog Blockchains Faster Than They Can Scale, Flashbots Warns – Is Raw Throughput Obsolete?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/18 06:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.707-1.70%
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.16%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07614+0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06716+5.59%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004001-2.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00501-0.98%

Flashbots, a leading research group focused on MEV (Maximal Extractable Value), has issued a new warning that spam from MEV bots is quickly becoming the main barrier to blockchain scalability.

In a thesis published this week, Flashbots said that “MEV has become the dominant limit to scaling blockchains,” pointing to rising inefficiencies across Ethereum rollups and Solana.

The group stated that current scaling efforts by major blockchains are being neutralized by increasingly dominant MEV-driven activity.

Flashbots Exposes Scaling Illusion on Rollups

As layer-1 and layer-2 networks race to boost throughput, the report finds that wasteful on-chain activity from MEV bots is consuming a growing share of available capacity.

On Solana, MEV bots are now responsible for 40% of all blockspace. On Ethereum’s OP-Stack rollups like Base and OP Mainnet, spam bots account for over half of all gas usage while paying just a fraction of the network’s fees.

The report noted that between November 2024 and February 2025, Base added 11 million gas units per second of throughput, nearly triple the Ethereum mainnet. However, most of that additional capacity was devoured by bots running repetitive, low-value trades.

This activity creates artificially high fees for users and renders technical scaling efforts less effective. Flashbots introduced a new metric, “effective gas throughput,” to show the difference.

Despite Base increasing its total gas capacity by 11 million gas per second over several months, the throughput available to real users barely changed. Almost all new capacity was eaten up by bots.

The report identified spam as a specific kind of wasteful behavior, mostly DEX queries that never result in token transfers. These could be done off-chain, but instead they clog networks and raise the computational load on nodes.

On Base, bots were responsible for 56% of gas usage and 26% of L1 data availability usage, but paid just 14% of fees.

Spam is also driving up user fees. Flashbots explained that despite technical progress in reducing costs on rollups, fees stay artificially high due to bots continuously bidding for blockspace.

“The promise of scaling is to drive fees near zero,” the report stated. “But what we’re seeing is a fee floor created by spam—not user demand.”

The report also showed that this spam is highly concentrated. Just two searchers are behind over 80% of all spam on Base.

According to Flashbots, the structure of the current market makes spam more profitable than participating in a fair auction, leading to inefficient and wasteful outcomes.

“Spam bots are flooding blocks, not to serve users, but to extract MEV,” the report said. “It’s a structural issue, not just a technical one.”

Flashbots Proposes MEV Auction Fix Amid Rising Exploits

Flashbots has proposed a new framework to address growing concerns around MEV exploitation in Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Rather than relying on gas-heavy spam auctions, Flashbots suggests a shift toward explicit MEV auctions, allowing searchers to bid directly for transaction ordering rights.

This, they argue, would reduce network congestion and wasted fees while preserving efficiency for traders and validators.

The organization is also advocating for “programmable privacy,” a model that allows bots to view live blockchain state and plan profitable trades without the ability to front-run users or leak sensitive data.

Flashbots is currently testing this concept using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), which allow secure transaction backrunning without the back-run transactions to abuse.

“We’ve proven this on Ethereum L1,” Flashbots wrote in its latest report. “And we’re actively adapting it for L2s.”

The proposal comes at a key time as concerns over MEV-related abuse continue to mount. According to EigenPhi data, more than 33,000 users were victims of sandwich attacks in March 2025, orchestrated by just 101 entities.

These attacks now account for nearly $1 billion in weekly trading volume on Ethereum-based DEXs.

In 2023, a single MEV searcher earned over $1 million in one day using sandwich attacks on Ethereum. On that day alone, the address accounted for 7% of total gas usage across the network. The same operator continued to profit into 2024 with improved strategies.

The issue isn’t limited to Ethereum. On Solana, a well-known MEV bot named “arsc” exploited users through similar tactics, generating around $30 million in just two months.

MEV allows validators to extract profits by reordering or inserting transactions. While it can boost DeFi efficiency, it also drives up fees and undermines fairness, especially for beginners unfamiliar with blockchain mechanics.

Critics warn that unchecked MEV practices could deter user adoption and erode trust in decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003891+7.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187+1.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0.26729-0.55%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2272+0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007904+3.02%
OP
OP$0.669+1.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be