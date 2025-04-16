Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

By: PANews
2025/04/16 16:55
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.548-0.48%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001151-11.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1087-3.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001498+1.21%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1998-12.86%

Author: Zen, PANews

Donald Trump, the US President, is known for his "business thinking". His career involves real estate, reality shows, vodka, mortgages, NFL, aviation, bottled water, steaks and even board games. His business territory is also expanding in the cryptocurrency industry. After successively laying out NFT, DeFi, stablecoins, memecoin and crypto mining companies, Trump is now extending his tentacles to the blockchain game field.

According to Fortune magazine, citing two people familiar with the matter, Trump is working with his business partner Bill Zanker to prepare a real estate crypto game with his brand at the core, similar to Monopoly Go! For this "senior enthusiast" who launched a Monopoly-like board game 30 years ago, the release of a digital version of Monopoly with the support of blockchain and cryptocurrency was both unexpected and expected, but it did bring a wave of excitement to the long-dormant blockchain game track.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

Real estate tycoon Trump: A long-time fan of Monopoly

In May 1989, Donald Trump and Milton Bradley, a veteran board game company, launched the board game Trump: The Game, which was inspired by Monopoly and Trump's career as a real estate tycoon. Milton Bradley, then president of Milton Bradley, said that the game was based on high-stakes gambling, transactions, and Trump's 1987 bestseller The Art of the Deal. Trump also filmed a TV commercial for the game with the slogan "It's not about winning or losing, but whether you win!"

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

At a pre-launch event for Trump: The Game, Trump said he would donate an undisclosed portion of the game's revenue to charities for cerebral palsy and AIDS research, as well as to help the homeless. Before the $25 board game was officially released, Trump and Milton Bradley had ambitious plans, believing it would sell 2 million copies, but the final sales were 800,000 copies, far below expectations.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

The reason is that, on the one hand, because the game is directly named after Trump, it is easy to be seen as a tool for the rich to make money, and the public is not aware that part of the proceeds are used for charity; on the other hand, the misleading marketing makes it be considered a copycat version of Monopoly. Trump believes that the main reason is that the game itself is too complicated, the rule book is more than 12 pages long, and lacks mass appeal. Although subsequent advertisements specifically stated that "Mr. Trump's proceeds from Trump: The Game will be donated to charity", the game sales are still sluggish. In addition, the Huffington Post reported in 2016 that Trump's previous claim that he donated the income from the board game to charity could not be confirmed, and Trump and related entities declined to comment on this.

In 2004, after the success of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice", Parker Brothers re-released "Trump: The Game". The new version introduced Trump's classic catchphrase in "The Apprentice": "You're fired!" and the slogan "It takes smarts to make millions, and it takes Trump to make billions." However, even with Trump's celebrity effect, this game in a new bottle ultimately received mediocre response.

It should be pointed out that Milton Bradley was acquired by toy and entertainment giant Hasbro in 1984 and merged with Parker Brothers, another subsidiary of Hasbro, in 1998. The brand was later abandoned in 2009 in favor of the parent company's name and eventually adjusted to Hasbro Games. Therefore, the IP of this Trump-authorized board game should belong to Hasbro.

"I've always thought Monopoly is a great game, and a lot of people are interested in it." In 2006, Trump, a "real fan" of the Monopoly game, tried to launch a prime-time reality show based on Monopoly. Trump and documentary producer RJ Cutler will co-star, and Hasbro will be a partner in the program. However, the program eventually died quietly during the development stage, was not bought by any TV network, and no official program name or number of episodes were announced.

After more than 30 years, the Monopoly game is back based on encryption technology

Now, Trump is returning to the Monopoly game once again, only this time he’s taking it on-chain.

According to Fortune, multiple sources revealed that Trump is working with his business confidant Bill Zanker to develop a crypto-based real estate-themed game, which is expected to be launched at the end of April this year. The game is an adaptation of MONOPOLYGO! (Monopoly Go!), in which players earn game coins by moving pieces on a virtual Monopoly board and building buildings in a digital city.

People familiar with the matter said that Zanker was the driving force behind the blockchain game project and had initially planned to launch the project before the inauguration of the 47th president. Zanker can be regarded as Trump's "guide" into the cryptocurrency industry, and Trump's NFT project was facilitated by his repeated suggestions.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

According to Zanker's recollection, when he suggested to Trump to launch NFT in early 2022, although Trump was quite interested in "NFT of the former president's artistic image", he was reluctant to use the term "NFT" and preferred to call it "digital trading card on the computer." At the end of the same year, Zanker pushed the matter again, and Trump readily agreed: "Many friends said I shouldn't do it, but I like it, so let's do it."

Zanker also plays an important role in Trump's memecoin project TRUMP. According to the memecoin's website, the remaining tokens after the TRUMP token ICO are held by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, accounting for 80% of the total supply. In the registration documents of "Fight Fight Fight LLC", Zanker is listed as the primary contact person.

Regarding the specific details of the crypto game project, Zanker spokesman Kevin Mercuri only revealed that they are developing a "game." Mercuri denied that the game would have any similarities with Monopoly Go, saying that the relevant news was just "rumors." Previously, DTTM Operations, the entity responsible for Trump's trademark, applied to expand Trump's name to various virtual products and NFT-related services. But Mercuri refused to disclose whether these trademark applications were directly related to the project and how blockchain functions would be integrated into the gameplay.

In addition, there are doubts as to whether the upcoming blockchain game will be based on “Trump: The Game”, which has been launched for more than 30 years.

According to sources, Zanker approached Hasbro in May last year, hoping to buy back the IP of Trump: The Game. But Hasbro informed Zanker that it no longer owns the copyright to the game, which is more than 30 years old. However, according to Fortune, a spokesperson for Hasbro, the original developer of the Monopoly board game, said that the company did not license the Monopoly IP to Trump's organization for cryptocurrency investment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.06737+4.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07586+1.21%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05007-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.18668-0.43%
KIND
KIND$0.001322-29.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,995.53-1.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011329-30.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-2.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain

Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts