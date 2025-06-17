China’s most popular crypto payment card service is shutting down

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.07538+1.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1096+1.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13108+7.76%

China’s most popular crypto card payment service, Infini, has declared to shut down all their card services and focusing more on financial management for the future.

According to a Telegram notice, starting from June 17 all of Infini’s card payment services will be immediately cease to function. This means that their card-based payment products, such as Global Card, Lite Card, and Tech Card, will be suspended for both offline usage and on the Infini digital app.

“We have decided to suspend our card services. Effective immediately, all card functions, will be suspended for both usage and new applications. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” wrote the platform in a notice.

Although the company does not mention the specific reason behind its card suspension, it reportedly plans to focus more on financial management in the future.

The firm assured customers that all their core service will continue operating as usual. This means that services on the app like top-ups, withdrawal and yield functions remain fully operational despite the suspension of its payment cards.

Users will be able to apply for card refunds in order to regain the funds from their now frozen cards.

The platform will automatically process refunds for card application without users needing to take any manual action. The refund will be processed within 10 business days and the funds will be distributed to the user’s account balance.

“Any ongoing bills will be refunded directly to your Infini account. These refunds are expected to be completed within 5 to 21 business days,” stated platform.

Infini is a crypto-first neobank based in Hong Kong but it has a pretty big user base in China. Despite China’s long-standing ban on cryptocurrency, China mainland users are still able to access Infini services through VPN or other provider. The platform combines stablecoin yield generation with a crypto-backed debit card, offering easy real-world spending and everyday earnings.

Infini has managed to gain more than 10,000 followers on X and reached over $50 million in total value locked across its global user base.

Most recently in late February, Infini suffered a $50 million inseider exploit which involved an in-house engineer that allegedly embezzled funds from the platform for personal gain. Back in March, Infini founder Christian Li offered the hacker 20% of the bounty and legal immunity if they return the stolen funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0.26815-0.14%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2271+0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007903+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6707+1.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share
RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.
Boost
BOOST$0.10007-8.27%
XRP
XRP$2.7793+0.76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way