Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:28
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,0012-5,06%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000927-0,53%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow?

Table of Contents

  • The numbers don’t lie
  • Why $0.15 isn’t just a dream
  • When will LILPEPE be worth $0.15?
  • Conclusion

In a market dominated by meme giants like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), a new underdog is starting to gain attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a meme token that operates on Layer 2 and costs less than $0.0015. It has caught the eye of crypto traders, influencers, and early adopters. LILPEPE is now in Stage 2 of its presale and is gathering momentum swiftly.

Analysts and speculative groups think it might reach $0.15, which would be a massive jump from its current price of $0.0011. If these predictions come true, LILPEPE would have one of the most successful memecoin launches ever, even better than DOGE’s profits from its beginnings as a sub-cent coin. But what makes this token stand out in a world full of memecoins? The solution lies in the time, the infrastructure, and the community’s needs.

The numbers don’t lie

Little Pepe is now in Stage 2 of its presale, and traders can buy tokens for $0.0011. So far, more than 124.4 million tokens have been sold, bringing in $136,891. That means that 16.59% of the presale goal has been attained, and there are still a few weeks left in this phase. The next step will raise the price to $0.0012.

If the current trend continues, tokens could sell out significantly faster than expected. LILPEPE remains affordable for small investors, as it costs less than a cent. This makes it more appealing than DOGE, which is now worth about $0.178.

This pricing trend, combined with a limited number of tokens and increased visibility, is driving up demand. People who trade are not viewing LILPEPE as a risk; instead, they see it as an opportunity to enter the next memecoin cycle.

Why $0.15 isn’t just a dream

Some people might think that a memecoin at $0.0011 can’t reach $0.15. But the situation is essential. During its biggest rally in 2021, DOGE rose more than 20,000%, going from a few pennies to around $0.75. More recently, meme tokens like PEPE and BONK have generated similar huge profits, primarily due to timing, virality, and novelty.

The technical underpinnings of LILPEPE are what make it stand out and offer it a chance to reach $0.15. LILPEPE is distinct from most memecoins because it doesn’t launch on crowded networks or with arbitrary tokenomics.

  • The first meme token that has its own Layer-2 blockchain
  • Comes with a built-in launchpad (Pump Pad) for new tokens
  • Made with no transaction tax and protection from snipers
  • Designed to work with DEX right away and have CEX listings planned ahead of time

It has minimal costs, quick transactions, and built-in protections, making it a next-generation meme platform rather than merely a one-off token. In other words, LILPEPE isn’t just going viral; it’s made to grow.

When will LILPEPE be worth $0.15?

If the LILPEPE maintains its current momentum and passes a few key milestones, it may reach $0.15 within 4 to 8 months after its listing. This is based on past memecoin cycles and presale-to-launch trajectories.

  • Presale sellout: If all 750 million tokens in Stage 2 are sold and the subsequent stages are likewise completed, this will significantly increase demand before the launch.
  • DEX and CEX listings: A coordinated listing effort on decentralized and centralized platforms can increase early demand.
  • Start of the staking program: Features that generate revenue can lower selling pressure and attract long-term holders.
  • Layer-2 ecosystem rollout: If the Pump Pad achieves a successful Layer-2 launch with numerous active projects, it may initiate a larger ecosystem story, similar to what Polygon has accomplished for utility tokens.

People who watch the market think that LILPEPE could make its move toward $0.15 between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, especially if the overall market mood turns positive again.

Conclusion

LILPEPE is more than just a viral meme; it’s a genuine player in the next wave of meme finance. Its goal of $0.15 is bold but not impossible, given its ambitious vision, great presale success, and a practical approach to mitigating the risks associated with memecoins. LILPEPE might be the next big thing, similar to Dogecoin.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0,26815-0,14%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002817-0,31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0,2271+0,04%
Wink
LIKE$0,007903+3,17%
OP
OP$0,6707+1,60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share
RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.
Boost
BOOST$0,10007-8,27%
XRP
XRP$2,7793+0,76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way