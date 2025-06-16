Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 18:55
Bitcoin
Japan’s Strategy equivalent, Metaplanet, has acquired an additional 1,112 Bitcoin, bringing the company’s total to a staggering 10,000 BTC as of 16 June 2025. The investment company is Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the seventh largest publicly traded company globally by Bitcoin treasury size.

Notably, Metaplanet issued $210 million worth zero-interest bonds to acquire the additional Bitcoin.

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, took to X on 16 June 2025 to announce that Metaplanet has acquired 1112 BTC for $117.2 million at $105,435 per Bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 266.1% YTD 2025.

“As of 6/16/2025, we hold 10,000 BTC acquired for $947 million at $94,697 per Bitcoin,” Gerovich said. 

Explore: “If Bitcoin’s not going to zero, it’s going to $1 million,” Says Michael Saylor 

Michael Saylor Congratulates Metaplanet

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor started purchasing Bitcoin in 2020. “You’ve got 10 years to acquire all the Bitcoin before there is no Bitcoin left for you,” warned Saylor in a recent Bloomberg interview.

Saylor also took to X to congratulate Metaplanet on following Strategy’s rulebook of acquiring more and more BTC.

To this, Metaplanet CEO credited Saylor and replied, “Standing on the shoulders of giants. Deep gratitude to the man who sparked it all.”

Both Metaplanet and Strategy continue to lead in corporate Bitcoin adoption, with companies like GameStop following their lead.

Interestingly, between 19 May 2025 and 25 May 2025, Strategy made another bulk purchase of 4020 Bitcoins at a cost of nearly $427 million. This latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 580,250 BTC, making Strategy one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.

Bitcoin
Price
Market Cap
BTC
$2.13T
24h7d30d1yAll time

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High–Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

“Apple Should Buy Bitcoin,” Suggests Saylor

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer took to X on 10 June 2025 to say that the tech giant Apple’s stock buyback program “is not working right now.”

Replying to him on the platform, true to his image, Saylor suggested, “Apple should buy Bitcoin.”

Metaplanet’s latest purchase marks a significant acceleration in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company had originally targeted 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 but achieved this goal six months ahead of schedule.

 With 10,000 BTC, Metaplanet now ranks as the seventh-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, overtaking Coinbase’s 9,267 BTC.

 

