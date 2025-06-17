Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 06:05
Recent data shows that Bitcoin Knots now powers more than 12% of the 21,908 public Bitcoin nodes. The growing preference for Knots stems largely from debates surrounding Bitcoin Core’s development, particularly proposed adjustments to the OP_RETURN function and its data capacity.

12% and Climbing

Data from Coin Dance shows a steady rise in Bitcoin Knots adoption, with 2,673 public nodes now running the software. The shift follows Bitcoin Core’s decision to eliminate the 80-byte limit on OP_RETURN transactions. The 80-byte limit refers to the maximum amount of non-payment data—like messages or metadata—that could be included in an OP_RETURN transaction output.

Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Bitcoin Knots takes a more cautious approach, keeping OP_RETURN transactions limited to 42 bytes while giving users tools to block spam or low-value transactions. Its growing adoption pointedly reflects disagreement with Bitcoin Core’s move to eliminate the 80-byte limit—a controversial change now merged in Core’s code repository on Github and expected in its October 2025 release.

By the end of 2024, approximately 410 Bitcoin Knots nodes were operational, translating to roughly 12.5 new nodes coming online each day over 181 days. With Bitcoin Core currently maintaining 19,186 nodes, Knots would need 554 days at its current growth rate to reach half that figure – far exceeding the 107 days remaining until October 2025.

While 12% may sound significant, even if Bitcoin Knots climbs to 50% node adoption, larger OP_RETURN transactions can still be relayed and confirmed—as long as enough Bitcoin Core nodes transmit them and miners include them in blocks. Relay policies vary by implementation, but consensus rules permit these transactions to be mined and deemed valid across the network.

Right now plenty see the uptick as more than technical—to node runners it’s a symbolic protest in code, a signal of pushback against Bitcoin Core’s policy shifts. Node variety doubles as a quiet form of decentralized defiance. Knots nodes can’t stop transactions from getting mined, but they can clog the propagation lanes for heavier data within their own relay circles—especially if their numbers keep climbing.

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
