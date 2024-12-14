CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

By: PANews
2024/12/14 18:36
Binance Coin
BNB$967.93+1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.007934+3.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-0.88%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for the market to ambush. For example, a recent tweet by founder CZ about project investment directly pushed the token to surge several times, which also reflects the high level of market attention.

Binance investment news drives AVA price up

On December 12, CZ posted a tweet reviewing Binance’s early investment in the crypto travel platform Travala, “We invested in the crypto travel platform Travala before the COVID-19 pandemic and before the crypto winter, and we persisted.” This tweet immediately sparked heated discussions in the market, and the price of Travala’s token AVA soared, with the highest increase of about 4.3 times, becoming the focus of the market that day.

CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

It is reported that Travala is a blockchain-based travel booking platform that can now accept over 100 cryptocurrencies, and its service scope has covered over 2.2 million hotels in 230 countries. As early as its establishment in 2017, Travala received multiple rounds of financing support from investors including Binance. At the same time, the platform also announced a strategic merger with the flight booking platform TravelbyBit and successfully connected to the Binance ecosystem.

In addition to Binance's long-term investment and support, Travala's solid business foundation and innovative business model also provide solid support for the surge in its tokens. As the first crypto-native travel booking platform listed by Google Hotels, it has been building its business over the past few years. For example, Travala recently announced that it has integrated with Solana, expanding to a third network in addition to Ethereum and BNB Chain.

In addition, Travala has also achieved considerable revenue. Travala recently revealed that the platform's annual revenue has reached US$100 million, and plans to launch a dedicated Bitcoin reserve to further strengthen its financial foundation and promote future growth.

15 Binance concept coins, DeFi is the key track to bet on

In addition to Travala, the Binance ecosystem has been gaining popularity recently. PANews has also previously taken stock of some potential projects in the BNB Chain ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens .

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, Binance has publicly invested in at least 110 crypto projects/enterprises. Among them, based on the information disclosed by Binance, PANews has compiled 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.

CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

First, in terms of financing scale, the investment of these 15 crypto projects is quite impressive, with a total of more than US$940 million in funding support, and an average financing amount of approximately US$62.873 million. Among them, the financing scale of LayerZero, 1inch and Axie Infinity all exceeded the US$100 million mark, significantly raising the average level of overall financing.

Judging from the financing lineup of these projects, Binance and Binance Labs have participated in the investment of these projects together with a series of star venture capital institutions from the crypto and traditional circles, including Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, Samsung Next, Coinbase Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Wintermute and PayPal Ventures, etc. The participation of these well-known investors not only provides strong endorsement and a large amount of resource injection for the project, but also further enhances market attention and investor confidence.

From the perspective of project types, half of the 15 projects are from the DeFi track, covering sub-tracks such as DEX, lending, LSD and cross-chain, which shows that the rapid development and innovation of DeFi are attracting the attention of Binance and other venture capital institutions. At the same time, other investment projects are mainly concentrated in emerging fields such as L2, social networking and blockchain games, showing the diversification of Binance and other venture capital in ecological layout, and will further enrich the diversity of its ecology.

In terms of market size, the total market capitalization of these 15 projects has exceeded US$6.18 billion, with an average market capitalization of approximately US$410 million, which is generally biased towards small-cap projects. It is worth noting that the market capitalizations of the three major projects, AXS, AXL, and ZRO, are respectively US$1.22 billion, US$810 million, and US$730 million, far exceeding the average. The market capitalizations of most other projects are lower, with about 50% of the projects having a market capitalization lower than the overall average. This shows that the projects in which Binance is involved are still at a stage of relatively small market capitalization as a whole, which means that they may have higher growth potential.

The circulating market value is also related to the performance of token prices. From the perspective of market performance, the average increase of the 15 tokens in the past year was about 18.6%, significantly lagging behind the performance of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum during the same period. Among them, only the token prices of ID, ZRO and ANKR have achieved significant increases, far exceeding other projects, showing strong market appeal. In contrast, the prices of tokens such as RDNT, GMT and CYBER have not achieved effective increases, and their rates of return are still negative. These projects are not the hot spots of the current market and may need to be rotated by funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.07621+2.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23054-0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011694-29.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.228--%
OP
OP$0.6673+0.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.36%
Union
U$0.010399+0.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.06734+4.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount