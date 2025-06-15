Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 768 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 20.91% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$39 million;

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 19, accounting for 5.04% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$30.3 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on June 16, accounting for 1.91% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$30.2 million;

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 47.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 1.65% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.8 million;

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 22, accounting for 16.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.6 million;

Lista DAO (LISTA) will unlock approximately 33.44 million tokens at 5:00 pm Beijing time on June 20, accounting for 19.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 6.58% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.9 million.