Miner Weekly: American Bitcoin’s 25 EH/s Dream Rests on Chinese Hardware

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 18:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542+0.38%

This article first appeared in Miner Weekly, Blocksbridge Consulting’s weekly newsletter curating the latest news in bitcoin mining and data analysis from Theminermag.

American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), the new proprietary Bitcoin mining carve-out from Hut 8, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is taking shape as it prepares to go public.

The company recently filed an S-4 registration statement as part of its merger with Gryphon Digital, offering fresh insight into its financials, mining strategy, and reliance on Chinese-manufactured hardware as it aims to scale to 25 EH/s.

ABTC, officially launched on April 1, 2025, is the vehicle through which Hut 8 is spinning off its self-mining business, allowing the parent company to focus on power and data center infrastructure. The filing helps explain why Hut 8 has stopped publishing monthly Bitcoin production updates since April.

In Q1 2025, ABTC mined 135 BTC, consistent with what Hut 8 had produced from its proprietary operations (excluding its share of joint ventures) prior to the spin-off. As of May 31, ABTC held about 215 BTC in reserves.

ABTC currently owns 10.17 EH/s of hashrate capacity hosted at Hut 8’s facilities, powered by a mix of Bitmain’s S21 series and MicroBT’s M5X and M6X series miners. But its most ambitious growth lever comes from a 15 EH/s hosting deal that Hut 8 originally signed with Bitmain last year. Under the agreement, Hut 8 committed to building out hosting infrastructure tailored for Bitmain’s new U3S21EXPH systems—machines that deliver 860 PH/s each. Once the buildout is complete, Hut 8 holds an option to purchase the entire hardware set.

Hut 8 had previously withheld pricing details on the deal when it was announced in September. The S-4 filing now discloses that the maximum purchase price for the 17,280 U3S21EXPH units is approximately $320 million, implying a cost of about $21/TH/s before tariffs and duties. Hut 8 retains the right to cause ABTC to acquire the full batch of machines to drive future growth.

If fully executed, this purchase path would put ABTC on track to exceed 25 EH/s in capacity—placing it among the top publicly traded Bitcoin miners globally.

Another noteworthy disclosure in the filing is ABTC’s direct production cost for the 135 BTC mined in Q1, which totaled $11.65 million (excluding depreciation and amortization), or $86,303 per BTC. This figure either reflects Hut 8’s higher-than-peer-average power and maintenance cost or is intended to bolster Hut 8’s recurring hosting revenue from ABTC as Hut 8 pivots away from proprietary mining.

However, ABTC’s growth plans may face geopolitical headwinds. The S-4 filing notes the company’s dependence on imported Bitcoin mining equipment and flags the risk of higher U.S. tariffs on mining hardware made by Chinese companies.

“While the final scope and application of recently announced changes in U.S. trade policy remains uncertain at this time, higher tariffs on imports and subsequent retaliatory tariffs could adversely impact ABTC’s ability to import equipment at levels that are cost effective,” the filing states.

It remains to be seen how a company with American in its name will adapt to such shifting geopolitical dynamics, as its whole fleet, at least for now, relies on Chinese suppliers.

This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The original article can be viewed here.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07547+1.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012319-22.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23134+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-3.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22987+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01987-0.79%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01674+1.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended