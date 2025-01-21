Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
This past weekend was probably the craziest weekend in crypto. Here are 10 charts to help you understand:
Record DEX trading volumes:
The Solana network DEX transaction volume reached 27 billion US dollars, far exceeding ETH's 5 billion US dollars.
DEX trading volume on Solana jumped from an average of approximately $5 billion to $27 billion, a 5.4x increase.
As a result, DEX’s share of CEX spot trading volume reached an all-time high of 19%.
Price discovery happens on DEXs, not CEXs.
Funds flowed from Arbitrum to Solana, ETH, and Base.
The Solana network saw a net inflow of $153 million, while Arbitrum lost $405 million in the week.
The following figure is another way to visualize Solana traffic.
DeBridge analysis shows that about $300 million is flowing into Solana each week, mainly from Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum.
Solana’s outflows reached approximately $140 million.
Phantom reports more than 8 million requests per minute.
Phantom users traded $1.25 billion in volume, with 10 million transactions.
Assuming Phantom’s current rate is 0.85%, the swap fee is $10.6 million.
On the day the TRUMP coin was launched, SOL recorded its largest single-day increase against ETH since 2021. The 25% increase further hit the morale of the Ethereum community and increased pressure on internal reforms of the Ethereum Foundation.
However, not all is good for Solana:
High fees are very beneficial for SOL stakers.
A total of $57 million in fees were paid, but the majority were $33 million in priority fees and $23.5 million in Jito Tips ( Jito verification tips).
Importantly, SOL destroyed a record amount of approximately $16.7 million.
Don’t use “ultra-sound money” as an excuse, because weekend destruction accounts for 81% of SOL issuance, which is much higher than daily.
The following figure shows the Solana destruction rate:
Overall, it was a wild weekend for Solana, with TRUMP, MELANIA, and SOL dominating the market. Meanwhile, sentiment on ETH turned negative again.
