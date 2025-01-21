NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

By: PANews
2025/01/21 16:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.708-2.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-1.93%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%

Author: Stacy Muur , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for NEAR Protocol, both from a fundamental and sentiment perspective.

NEAR currently has:

  • Monthly active accounts were 44 million, up from 7 million a year ago
  • Daily transaction volume exceeds 8 million, double that of the beginning of the year (average fee is $0.002)

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

NEAR also has the top four Web3 applications in terms of monthly active users:

  • KAIKAI: 31.7 million monthly active users
  • Here Wallet: 4.2 million monthly active users
  • Sweat Еconomy: 1.6 million monthly active users
  • Playember: 500,000 monthly active users

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Additionally, $700 million worth of stablecoins flowed into the NEAR ecosystem, a 20x year-over-year increase.

In May, NEAR native stablecoin issuance hit an all-time high of $760 million; at the same time, DeFi TVL increased fivefold from $88 million to $430 million.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

NEAR Protocol introduced several important upgrades and releases:

Nightshade 2.0: NEAR currently runs 6 active shards, a 50% capacity increase since the beginning of the year, and plans to expand to 8 shards in the first quarter of this year.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Accelerator Programs: The Foundation has successfully run three accelerator programs, two of which focus on AI and one on Chain Abstraction. These teams have raised a total of $50.5 million in funding.

NEAR is now fully compatible with MetaMask, Phantom, and other ETH wallets.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Chain Signatures are launched on the NEAR mainnet, enabling smart contracts to sign any blockchain transaction. This solidifies NEAR’s position in the Chain Abstraction space.

Intents are launched as a new transaction type on NEAR, allowing the exchange of information, requests, assets, and actions between AI agents, services, and end users.

In May, the NEAR Foundation announced that it would focus on user-owned AI.

In November, NEAR launched NEAR AI, a research center for the public development of 1.4 trillion parameter models. The center features a user-owned AI assistant that can act on the user's behalf in Web2 and Web3 by connecting with other AI agents and services.

(Related reading: Detailed explanation of NEAR AI: Building the most powerful open source AI platform owned by users )

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

The NEAR AI ecosystem currently has more than 50 AI teams specializing in research, infrastructure, data and storage, models, and applications.

“AI is NEAR” momentum is building:

  • Eliza is using NEAR to perform multichain swaps on ai16z
  • NEAR AI and Frax Finance are collaborating to build fully autonomous brokers using NEAR infrastructure
  • Sweat Еconomy is integrating an AI assistant into their wallet UI

In 2025, NEAR may focus on AI, which may earn NEAR Protocol the title of “AI Blockchain”.

Related reading: Interpreting NEAR: Following the hot narrative or becoming a market leader?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2277-0.04%
OP
OP$0.6671+0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002843-1.96%
XRP
XRP$2.7879-0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
Share
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02821-0.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:51
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin