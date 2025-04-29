A quick look at Fleek: A fully managed platform for AI agents and virtual influencers

By: PANews
2025/04/29 19:07
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209-2.96%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02048-0.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0261-2.74%

Author: Zen, PANews

In the early morning of May 2nd, Beijing time, Fleek, an AI agent and virtual influence platform, will officially launch the $FLK token sale on CoinList.

Fleek is known as the "Shopify of AI" and is committed to enabling developers, creators and brands to quickly build, deploy and monetize their own AI agents and virtual influencers without the need for complex infrastructure. So far, Fleek has received support from Eliza (formerly ai16z) and Venice AI, becoming a new force in the field of Agentic AI.

A quick look at Fleek: A fully managed platform for AI agents and virtual influencers

What core problems does Fleek solve?

AI agent applications are currently emerging at an astonishing rate. However, in the actual implementation process, developers still face challenges such as complex deployment operations, security and privacy risks, high costs, and insufficient scalability.

Specifically, although traditional mainstream cloud service providers such as AWS, GCP, and Azure provide a wealth of infrastructure components, they lack integrated solutions for AI agent scenarios. Developers have to build and maintain server clusters, configure networks and security groups, and orchestrate containers and load balancing from scratch. The entire process is time-consuming and labor-intensive, and it can take hours or even days to complete a launch.

On the other hand, AI agents often need to process large amounts of sensitive data and complex models during operation, and traditional cloud environments lack built-in trusted execution capabilities (TEEs), making it difficult to fundamentally prevent data leaks or malicious attacks, thus posing risks to scenarios such as finance and healthcare that have extremely high requirements for privacy compliance.

In addition, for developers and enterprises, the continuous reasoning and state management of AI agents consumes a lot of computing power. The cost of on-demand cloud resources soars during peak traffic, while the resources are idle during idle periods, resulting in a low overall input-output ratio. In the face of the needs of multi-agent concurrent and global access, conventional infrastructure also faces challenges in scalability and low latency assurance, and often requires additional operation and tuning to barely meet performance requirements.

To address the above challenges, Fleek has created a platform specifically built for the deployment, management and monetization of AI agents and virtual influencers, unifying LLM access, hosting deployment, MCP, TEE, agent function management and monetization tools into a seamless experience and market. Fleek AI hosting solutions based on the Eliza framework, combined with Fleek Machines and the Fleek platform's own deployment capabilities, provide developers with a complete solution that integrates infrastructure and development experience.

One-stop AI agent service platform

In the past, deploying AI agents required professional developers and complex security settings and ongoing infrastructure management. Transforming AI agent deployment into a simple process eliminates the complexity of DevOps. The platform supports three deployment methods, including directly uploading JSON role files, filling in agent configurations through forms, or using preset templates. The entire process can be completed within 30 seconds without additional infrastructure configuration or scripting.

In terms of security and privacy, Fleek uses TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) in Fleek Machines to ensure the autonomy, verifiability, security and privacy of AI agents. Fleek Machines is a lightweight TEE VM with Docker support that provides builders with a seamless way to leverage long-running (TEE) to implement verifiable and/or confidential computing use cases. By using remote attestation and reproducible builds, anyone can verify the authenticity of the agent and the code running in the TEE, as well as verify the privacy of all sensitive data, thereby creating a secure environment for the operation of AI agents and user interaction with agents.

In addition, Fleek Machines supports running any application that can run in Docker, and can seamlessly integrate all Web2 and Web3 frameworks, languages and protocols. Compared with traditional TEE services, Fleek provides higher performance and lower cost infrastructure, shortens product time to market, and significantly reduces development and operation expenses. Developers can flexibly choose proxy running nodes according to business needs, and when access traffic increases suddenly, the platform automatically completes capacity expansion within seconds without any manual intervention, to achieve a one-stop hosting experience with edge optimization and global distribution.

$FLK Token Economics

$FLK token is the backbone of Fleek ecosystem, targeting developers, creators, consumers, brands, node operators, and even AI agents and virtual influencers themselves. Its design goal is to achieve deep binding between ecosystem participants and platform value through token incentives and rights distribution.

The total supply of $FLK is 100 million, and the FDV valuation is $75 million. The public sale on CoinList this time is 667,000, accounting for 6.67%, fully unlocked, with no lock-up or vesting period. Compared with private round investors, this public sale offers a lower price and 100% unlocking treatment to reflect the community-first concept and ensure that early builders and users get the maximum profit space.

In terms of actual utility, the main uses of $FLK tokens include:

  • Platform access and equity: Staking to obtain Fleek platform credits and access to advanced features. In addition, you can also become an operator through staking, run Fleek infrastructure and earn network rewards.
  • Market and creator incentives: In the Fleek ecosystem, token holders can get priority display and revenue sharing bonuses for AI agents and virtual influencers. Fleek also incentivizes the community to create high-quality agents and influencers through $FLK token rewards, accelerating the prosperity of the ecosystem.
  • Brands & Marketing: Brands and companies can use $FLK to unlock exclusive marketing tools, including advanced features to amplify social, influencer marketing, and user-generated content (UGC) campaigns.
  • Destruction mechanism: A portion of the platform revenue is used to repurchase and destroy $FLK through the destruction mechanism, creating a deflationary effect.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

The post House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline House Judiciary Committee Republicans blocked a Democrat effort Wednesday to subpoena a group of major banks as part of a renewed investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH, is the chairman of the committee. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts A near party-line vote squashed the effort to vote on a subpoena, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is leading a separate effort to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein case materials, voting alongside Democrats. The vote, if successful, would have resulted in the issuing of subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The subpoenas would have specifically looked into multiple reports that claimed the four banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein. The failed effort from Democrats followed an FBI oversight hearing in which agency director Kash Patel misleadingly claimed the FBI cannot release many of the files it has on Epstein. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Dimon, who attended a lunch with Senate Republicans before the vote, according to Politico, told reporters, “We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it’s a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that.” Chief Critic “Republicans had the chance to subpoena the CEOs of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon to expose Epstein’s money trail,” the House Judiciary Democrats said in a tweet. “Instead, they tried to bury…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Sex Token
SEX$30,000.63-4.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8158-12.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:02
Share
200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

The post 200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 14 days, wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP have reduced their holdings by around 200,000,000 tokens. This change, displayed by Santiment data, suggests that some of these holders are leaving the mid-level group, reducing their combined holdings to around 6.74 billion XRP.  They are not small retail accounts, but they also do not match the scale of the very largest XRP players.  Such movements usually matter because of the amount of supply in control, which can influence short-term trends. Of late, these whales have clearly been reducing their holdings. The XRP price has been trending down while XRP has been levitating close to $3, bouncing between $2.90 and $3.30, without going in a clear direction.  The fact that these wallets are selling could be one of the reasons why the token has struggled to increase in value, even though the general crypto market has had a mix of positive and negative days. Why do XRP whales sell? One possibility is that these holders are simply taking profit after XRP’s climb earlier in the summer.  Another reason is caution: with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision coming up and money availability across markets looking uncertain, some investors may prefer to derisk their exposure now instead of holding amid price chaos. It is important to know that not all of these tokens have been moved to cold storage.  The number of XRP going into exchanges has gone up, which suggests that some of the 200 million XRP has been sent to trading platforms. This means that some of the selling pressure could be transferred to the open market if those tokens are moved directly there. Source: https://u.today/200000000-xrp-out-in-2-weeks-whats-going-on
Union
U$0.010442+0.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164069-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7837-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:45
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,997.82-1.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011338-27.03%
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain