A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay

By: PANews
2025/02/27 18:47
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.50%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01698+0.11%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3857-0.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00235+0.59%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the "wealth-making engine" Pump.fun was shut down, many new launchpad platforms emerged in the market. In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana, and their business models are unique, including time tokenization, social token issuance, AI gamification competition, and social points mechanism. They have shown innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity, and popularity, but the core is still centered around MEME. However, at this stage, most of these platforms are facing the challenges of low market participation and insufficient liquidity.

Time.fun

Time.fun is a time tokenization platform that combines elements of MEME and SocialFi. Its target users are more inclined to the fan economy. It was incubated by Alliance DAO and has been migrated from Base to Solana. The design concept of Time.fun is to tokenize "time" so that creators (founders/influencers/investors/musicians, etc.) can convert their time into tradable digital assets and issue personal time tokens in minutes. Fans or supporters can purchase these tokens to communicate with creators one-on-one, consult, or obtain other forms of interactive services.

Unlike Pump.fun, Time.fun uses USDC for transactions and requires X verification when setting pricing. During the creation process, creators have the right to choose to distribute their income to charities in different proportions. According to official disclosures, the platform has donated $100,000 within 26 hours of its release. In terms of functions, Time.fun has elements such as group chats, voice calls, and video calls. In the next few weeks, it will introduce auctions (creators can initiate open auctions for any item) and appointment calls with creators.

Currently, dozens of creators including Solana co-founder toly, Solana co-founder Raj Goka, Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz, Infinex founder KainWarwick, SendAI founder Yash Agarwal, Alliance DAO partner Qiao Wang, and DeFi researcher Ignas have settled in. However, despite the strong support from Solana officials, the current market participation is still low, and the $toly token with the highest market value is currently less than 6 million US dollars.

Related reading: After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth

Super Exchange

Super Exchange is a token issuance and trading platform based on Solana and driven by the Infinite Bonding Curve. It aims to provide strong liquidity and fair price discovery, eliminating the drawbacks of traditional trading platforms such as insider trading and liquidity risks.

$SUPER is the platform token of Super Exchange. 100% of the supply is allocated to the community. Users earn points by trading tokens and inviting others to buy $SUPER. These points can be used to purchase $SUPER. The rule is that 1 point corresponds to the purchase of 1 $SUPER. The platform will use 50% of the transaction fee to repurchase and destroy $SUPER. To create a token on Super Exchange, users must add the image, code and name of the token. Links to Twitter, Telegram and the project's official website are optional. Token information must be updated through proposal voting.

GMGN data shows that as of writing, $SUPER’s market value exceeds US$330 million.

top.fun

top.fun is a social token issuance platform that aims to make token holding meaningful, simple and social through a community-driven ecosystem. Unlike traditional token issuance platforms, top.fun aims to provide users with a more transparent, fair and fun experience through an innovative (3,3) mechanism. Its core features include reviewed token issuance, handling fees flowing into liquidity pools, SOL airdrops for token holders, Apple Pay integration and community-driven rewards. top.fun has issued its first token $TOP. It is worth mentioning that alon, the founder of Pump.fun, is one of the followers of top.fun's X account. Unlike Pump.fun, top.fun places more emphasis on mobile experience and profit distribution.

Monsters.fun

Monsters.fun is based on Abstract, where users can create and train their own digital monster AI Agents and increase their value by binding curve tokens. It is planned to be launched in March 2025. Compared with Pump.fun, Monsters.fun is more inclined towards AI and game competition rather than pure token speculation.

The platform's gameplay combines role-playing games (RPGs) and token economics, allowing players to engage their monsters in turn-based battles driven by strategy. Monsters can learn from each encounter and evolve their tactics in real time. Since each Agent is associated with a bonding curve token, its value expands with changes in market capitalization. At the same time, Monsters.fun also provides an immersive, AI-driven experience based on a16z's open source AI Town project, aiming to create a virtual world full of personality and vitality. Currently, Monsters.fun invites users to join through a whitelist mechanism.

Nad.fun

Nad.fun is a social MEME launch platform in the Monad ecosystem. It encourages users to create tokens and increase airdrop opportunities through a points mechanism, and ensures fairness through an anti-MEV (maximum extractable value) mechanism. Nad.fun combines the dissemination mechanism of social media. Users can accumulate points by posting content, forwarding or interacting on X. These points can eventually be converted into corresponding rewards, including LP fees and airdrops. In addition, Nad.fun also supports AI Agent participation. Through referral links and social interactions, AI Agents can also earn rewards from the platform. Currently, Nad.fun is still in the testing phase.

NetMind XYZ

NetMind XYZ is an AI Agent Launchpad platform launched by NetMind.AI on BNB Chain. NetMind XYZ is based on an advanced multi-agent framework and supports four AI models including Llama, ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek. Users can create a private or public agent. Among them, private agents are limited to creators and cannot issue tokens, while public agents are open to everyone. Users can achieve the initial agent offering (IAO) by generating agent tokens and pairing them with NetMind's utility token $NMT for trading. These tokens will be locked for ten years through smart contracts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

The post House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline House Judiciary Committee Republicans blocked a Democrat effort Wednesday to subpoena a group of major banks as part of a renewed investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH, is the chairman of the committee. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts A near party-line vote squashed the effort to vote on a subpoena, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is leading a separate effort to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein case materials, voting alongside Democrats. The vote, if successful, would have resulted in the issuing of subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The subpoenas would have specifically looked into multiple reports that claimed the four banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein. The failed effort from Democrats followed an FBI oversight hearing in which agency director Kash Patel misleadingly claimed the FBI cannot release many of the files it has on Epstein. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Dimon, who attended a lunch with Senate Republicans before the vote, according to Politico, told reporters, “We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it’s a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that.” Chief Critic “Republicans had the chance to subpoena the CEOs of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon to expose Epstein’s money trail,” the House Judiciary Democrats said in a tweet. “Instead, they tried to bury…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Sex Token
SEX$30,000.63-4.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8158-12.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:02
Share
200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

The post 200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 14 days, wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP have reduced their holdings by around 200,000,000 tokens. This change, displayed by Santiment data, suggests that some of these holders are leaving the mid-level group, reducing their combined holdings to around 6.74 billion XRP.  They are not small retail accounts, but they also do not match the scale of the very largest XRP players.  Such movements usually matter because of the amount of supply in control, which can influence short-term trends. Of late, these whales have clearly been reducing their holdings. The XRP price has been trending down while XRP has been levitating close to $3, bouncing between $2.90 and $3.30, without going in a clear direction.  The fact that these wallets are selling could be one of the reasons why the token has struggled to increase in value, even though the general crypto market has had a mix of positive and negative days. Why do XRP whales sell? One possibility is that these holders are simply taking profit after XRP’s climb earlier in the summer.  Another reason is caution: with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision coming up and money availability across markets looking uncertain, some investors may prefer to derisk their exposure now instead of holding amid price chaos. It is important to know that not all of these tokens have been moved to cold storage.  The number of XRP going into exchanges has gone up, which suggests that some of the 200 million XRP has been sent to trading platforms. This means that some of the selling pressure could be transferred to the open market if those tokens are moved directly there. Source: https://u.today/200000000-xrp-out-in-2-weeks-whats-going-on
Union
U$0.010442+0.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164069-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7837-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:45
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,997.82-1.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011338-27.03%
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain