OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

By: PANews
2025/03/03 13:30
Bitcoin
BTC$109,408.92-0.65%

OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) recently announced the establishment of a new advisory group, the Silviculture Society, to promote the further development of the Ethereum ecosystem. However, this move has also triggered criticism from the Ethereum community about the direction of the project. A research paper proposes a new decentralized block construction model that aims to encourage broader community participation and reduce the risks posed by the maximum extractable value (MEV). At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors in a leadership reshuffle, injecting new management power into the foundation.

In the crypto application space, Ethereum cryptocurrency MetaMask plans to launch native support for Bitcoin and Solana in the coming months. This move shows that multiple cryptocurrencies are gaining wider acceptance and integration.

In the Bitcoin market, Bitcoin showed a strong recovery momentum last Friday, driven by political and regulatory factors, with prices rising nearly 10%. However, despite positive signs in the market, Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of as much as $2.7 billion, reflecting investors' uncertainty about the market and potential bear market risks. At the same time, Bitcoin's long-term development continues to advance. The strategic efforts of Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin company Strategy, helped Bitcoin achieve $2.6 billion in gains in early 2025. Although Bitcoin's market value has reached $1.5 trillion, Solv Protocol co-founder Ryan Chow pointed out that its utility in the DeFi field is still slow to develop due to infrastructure and regulatory barriers. However, with the gradual thawing of the regulatory environment and the continuous maturity of Ethereum-based DeFi, Bitcoin's potential is being gradually released.

In addition, traditional financial institutions are also accelerating their integration with crypto assets. BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, has included its iShares Bitcoin ETF in some model portfolios and allocated 1-2% of its shares in alternative investments. Despite this, the president of the Swiss National Bank still regards cryptocurrencies as a "niche phenomenon" and is cautious about their mainstreaming. Volatility in the Bitcoin market remains. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin may usher in a further rebound, while others warn of potential risk factors based on changes in the macroeconomic environment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 3)

  • S&P 500: 5,954.50 (1.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,847.28 (-2.4% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: -7.55% (-34.60 basis points for the year)

  • US dollar index: 107.243 (-1.14% year-on-year)

  • Bitcoin: $92,560.38 (-0.77% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $68,429.6 million

  • Ethereum: $2,440.10 (-26.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.855 billion

3. ETF flows (February 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $94.34 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$41.82 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US February ISM Manufacturing PMI (March 4, 23:00)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 50.9 / Expected: 50.5

US President Trump was invited to deliver his first speech to Congress (March 4)

FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams spoke at the Bloomberg Investment Forum (03:30, March 5)

U.S. ADP employment in February (10,000 people) (March 5, 21:15)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 18.3 / Expected: 14

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending February 28 (10,000 barrels) (23:30, March 5)

  • Actual: None / Previous: -233.2 / Expected: None

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 1 (10,000 people) (March 6, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 24.2 / Expected: 23.5

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in a panel discussion on the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 7)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

Macroeconomic outlook this week: Non-farm payrolls, Powell, and Trump compete for the spotlight, and the Fed's bet on rate cuts increases

Data: ENA, SUI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which ENA unlocking value is about 835 million US dollars

CME Bitcoin futures set record with gap of more than $10,000

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net outflow of $1.17 billion

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, confirmed that he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings before taking office in the US government

Metaplanet announces an increase in holdings of 156 Bitcoins

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Traditional financial industry better keep up with the pace of cryptocurrency, otherwise it will soon die out

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

David Sacks: Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world"

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include Bitcoin and Ethereum

After Trump's statement, SOL, XRP and ADA all rose, and ADA rose 27.24% in 24 hours

Trump instructs presidential task force to advance strategic cryptocurrency reserves including XRP, SOL, and ADA

Greeks.Live: Most traders are watching to see if $82,000 can hold support on Bitcoin's weekly chart

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

CryptoQuant CEO: Ethereum has internal problems, the team may no longer trust the leadership

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin gains of $2.6 billion in the first two months of 2025

Ethereum Foundation Appoints Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as Co-Executive Directors

CZ releases "crazy idea of token issuance" but says he has no plans to issue tokens

Solana Co-founder: Bitcoin is an insurance, not an investment, and it can ensure that your assets will not return to zero as much as possible

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

The post House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline House Judiciary Committee Republicans blocked a Democrat effort Wednesday to subpoena a group of major banks as part of a renewed investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH, is the chairman of the committee. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts A near party-line vote squashed the effort to vote on a subpoena, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is leading a separate effort to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein case materials, voting alongside Democrats. The vote, if successful, would have resulted in the issuing of subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The subpoenas would have specifically looked into multiple reports that claimed the four banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein. The failed effort from Democrats followed an FBI oversight hearing in which agency director Kash Patel misleadingly claimed the FBI cannot release many of the files it has on Epstein. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Dimon, who attended a lunch with Senate Republicans before the vote, according to Politico, told reporters, “We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it’s a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that.” Chief Critic “Republicans had the chance to subpoena the CEOs of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon to expose Epstein’s money trail,” the House Judiciary Democrats said in a tweet. “Instead, they tried to bury…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Sex Token
SEX$30,000.63-4.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8158-12.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:02
Share
200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

The post 200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 14 days, wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP have reduced their holdings by around 200,000,000 tokens. This change, displayed by Santiment data, suggests that some of these holders are leaving the mid-level group, reducing their combined holdings to around 6.74 billion XRP.  They are not small retail accounts, but they also do not match the scale of the very largest XRP players.  Such movements usually matter because of the amount of supply in control, which can influence short-term trends. Of late, these whales have clearly been reducing their holdings. The XRP price has been trending down while XRP has been levitating close to $3, bouncing between $2.90 and $3.30, without going in a clear direction.  The fact that these wallets are selling could be one of the reasons why the token has struggled to increase in value, even though the general crypto market has had a mix of positive and negative days. Why do XRP whales sell? One possibility is that these holders are simply taking profit after XRP’s climb earlier in the summer.  Another reason is caution: with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision coming up and money availability across markets looking uncertain, some investors may prefer to derisk their exposure now instead of holding amid price chaos. It is important to know that not all of these tokens have been moved to cold storage.  The number of XRP going into exchanges has gone up, which suggests that some of the 200 million XRP has been sent to trading platforms. This means that some of the selling pressure could be transferred to the open market if those tokens are moved directly there. Source: https://u.today/200000000-xrp-out-in-2-weeks-whats-going-on
Union
U$0.010442+0.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164069-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7837-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:45
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,997.82-1.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011338-27.03%
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain