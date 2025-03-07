Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)

By: PANews
2025/03/07 10:15
Threshold
T$0.01544+0.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+9.29%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008593+2.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002323+4.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006399-2.17%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/7 Update:
Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Polytrade
TRADE$0.09518-0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.555+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Union
U$0.010355-7.29%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07777-7.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%
