OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

By: PANews
2025/03/07 11:45

OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin's market performance has been significantly affected by the words and deeds of former US President Donald Trump and developments in regions such as South Korea and China. Market volatility has become the norm, with the $1.4 billion Bybit default and recent bearish trends causing Bitcoin's value to fluctuate significantly.

Still, market analysts believe Bitcoin may have formed a strong low, indicating upside potential in future trading volatility. South Korea is inching closer to a decision on a Bitcoin ETF, taking a page from Japan’s positive stance on digital assets. Meanwhile, China’s decision to increase its money supply to address economic challenges and trade tensions with the United States could catalyze Bitcoin’s gains.

Another positive factor for Bitcoin is that it was used to secure the election results of the local Republican convention, highlighting its diverse application value. In addition, one trader predicted that Bitcoin will enter a bear market phase, which could lead to a sharp drop and push the price of Bitcoin to the $73,000 mark.

In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price appears to be under pressure, showing signs of decline, signaling a possible end to its bullish trend. Ethereum’s ambitious upgrade Project Petra continues to move forward despite apparent errors on the main testnet.

In the DeFi space, Solana tokens are considered undervalued compared to Ethereum, showing future growth potential. In addition, Skate launched the first automated market maker protocol that supports cross-chain virtual machines, further enriching market options.

Despite the potential bullish opportunities, Bitcoin continues to grapple with the negative impact of darknet links, and sentiment fragility has further weighed on its performance. Therefore, market participants must anticipate further volatility that may be in the future.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on March 7)

  • S&P 500: 5,738.52 (-2.43% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,069.26 (-5.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.276% (-30.00 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 104.14 (-4.01% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $89,919 (-3.74% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,205.15 (-34.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.99 billion3.

3. ETF flows (as of March 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$38.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.32 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in the panel discussion of the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7, 23:45)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 8, 2:30 am)

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

Mint Blockchain: MINT airdrop will be unlocked in three months, with 50% unlocked in the first phase

Two US lawmakers plan to release “significant plan” on Bitcoin next Tuesday

Market News: CANARY SUI ETF Registered in Delaware

Bithumb to List AVL Token in Korean Won Market

Movement will launch mainnet on March 10

Japan plans to classify cryptocurrencies as new assets rather than securities

Coinbase Director: Trump's latest executive order is expected to reduce $18 billion in Bitcoin selling pressure

Jinshi: The United States has established a Bitcoin war reserve, but will not actively purchase additional Bitcoin

Texas Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Passed by Senate

Jito Foundation Contributors Propose New JTO Token Economic Model, Including Potential Buyback

YZi Labs invests in Tensorplex Labs to advance decentralized AI

Safe{Wallet} updates the progress of the hacker investigation and confirms that the North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor is behind the incident

Insider: Manus token has nothing to do with the Manus AI Agent product team

World Liberty Financial and Sui reach strategic reserve cooperation

David Sacks: Government’s lack of long-term Bitcoin strategy is costing taxpayers huge losses

Tether freezes $28 million in USDT held by Russia-sanctioned exchange Garantex

In the past two days, 12 wallets have deposited a total of 125 million ENA to CEX, worth 45 million US dollars

Russia’s Ministry of Finance: No plans to add crypto assets to the investment structure of the National Welfare Fund

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: The CFTC and the SEC are discussing and cooperating on matters such as digital assets

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain