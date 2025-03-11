The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

By: PANews
2025/03/11 12:50

Author: DE Analytics

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This article aims to explore Celestia's revenue potential, point out common misconceptions and narratives that are currently flawed or at least lack substance, and finally propose hypotheses to illustrate Celestia's true revenue potential.

“DA is a commodity”?

A common criticism I see about Celestia’s revenue model is that in the long run, DA (data availability) should be considered a commodity, meaning that fees will inevitably trend towards the bottom.

For this to be true, DA as a resource must be the same across all services. This is not the case for the following reasons:

Celestia DA ≠ any other DA

An important thing to note here is that Celestia not only provides DA, it also provides consensus for rollups. Obviously, some DA providers offer stronger security guarantees than others. Additionally, some providers will have stronger network effects. This alone differentiates the DA service, which means it is not a commodity by definition.

Let’s look at it from the perspective of rollup.

Rollup POV

Rollups are consumers of DA and consensus. They don’t just choose who is the cheapest, they also have to consider security. In addition, they want to use what everyone else is using so they know they won’t get scammed because it’s battle-tested.

Additionally, seeing other protocols switch can instill confidence, further differentiating DA providers from one another. This is a network effect in itself — one that cannot be forked and is difficult to replicate.

So DA is not a pure commodity – but how should it be valued?

Given that DA is not a commodity, it is reasonable for the transaction price to have a certain premium relative to its cost, but it should not be so high that Rollups are prevented from choosing it. After all, it should provide positive results for these rollups. Currently, this positive factor is a significant reduction in fees. Let’s take a look at these data:

Fees are intentionally low

You may have seen people complaining on Twitter that Celestia's current revenue is too low and its valuation is too high, even after a huge drop from its ATH. But they completely ignore that the current revenue is deliberately low. Here's why:

Gaining market share

Low fees are a strategic choice for Celestia to gain market share and beat competitors. The goal is to attract users with free DA, let them try the product, and then become dependent. Once you have a large number of users (rollup), monetization is not a problem. However, gaining users and beating competitors is difficult, which is why you can't set high fees at the beginning and expect a large influx of users.

Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam once discussed this point.

Celestia's estimated annual income

Recently, Mustafa Al-Bassam started a discussion on the Celestia forum about whether to gradually increase the current fees. The first proposed increase was 4 times (possibly more), and the table shows fee increases ranging from 2 times to 128 times.

The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

There is also discussion about anchoring fees to USD and protecting them from TIA volatility. It is worth noting that this is just the beginning and there is still much discussion to be had.

Now that we have some figures available, we can try to assess DA fee income. This is a very difficult exercise, so some assumptions must be made.

Assumptions

As more modular projects enter mainnet, the total data released by Celestia will increase significantly (currently 1.5TB). So far, we have only seen Eclipse stress-test its chain, and more are expected in the future.

To provide some context, Initia, Movement, and Abstract are just some of the many projects laying the foundation for building killer apps. But what do all of these apps have in common? They will completely rely on having secure, fast, and cheap DA.

With this in mind, let's assume that Celestia will eventually publish 50TB of data per year and continue to grow.

TIA Revenue Estimates

The total amount of fees paid by TIA so far is 313,000. At TIA $3.2, that’s about $1 million. But again, these fees are intentionally set low.

If you raise the fee by 15x, it’s still much cheaper than ETH DA. Still a great choice for rollups without adding too much cost: ~66x cheaper than EIP-4844. While you can adjust it higher or lower, 15x is used as a baseline here.

Revenues are now $15 million.

Next, substitute the DA requirement into the formula:

$15 million x 50 TB = $750 million in annual revenue.

If the total figures released increase year-over-year, annual revenues could easily exceed $1 billion.

Final Thoughts

There are actually many variables that affect this calculation, and it's obviously not that simple. Increase or decrease certain variables, and the income will adjust accordingly. But since people like exact numbers, here's an exact number that most people can agree on.

Of course you can continue to tweak the numbers and come up with different revenues, but my personal view is that $1 billion in annual revenue is easily achievable.

The above is just my personal opinion, DYOR.

Related reading: Celestia is suspected of "pumping up shipments": selling coins is packaged as financing before large-scale unlocking

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain