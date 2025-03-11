Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

By: PANews
2025/03/11 17:55
MAY
MAY$0.03805+0.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001566-1.32%

Author: Ignas

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The total supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high, increasing 44% over the past two years.

Which investment strategies will profit from the mass adoption of stablecoins?

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

For added context, the Trump administration set August as a deadline for passing a stablecoin bill.

Under this trend, mainstream traditional financial institutions are actively deploying the stablecoin market. To name a few:

  • Bank of America : Open to launching its own stablecoin if regulation allows
  • Standard Chartered Bank : Plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar
  • PayPal : Market expansion of its stablecoin PYUSD in 2025
  • Stripe : Acquires Stablecoin Infrastructure Platform Bridge for $1.1 Billion
  • Revolut : Exploring the possibility of issuing stablecoins
  • Visa : Integrating stablecoins into payment systems and global business networks

Previously, an increase in the supply of stablecoins tended to push up cryptocurrency prices as people held them for short periods of time, primarily for speculative trading.

Today, the use of stablecoins has gone beyond speculation. For example, SpaceX uses stablecoins to recover funds from its Starlink sales in Argentina and Nigeria, and artificial intelligence company ScaleAI also uses stablecoins to pay overseas contractors.

The simplest investment strategy is to bet on the track where mainstream institutions may issue new stablecoins.

Ethereum, Base, Tron and Solana are the main public chains for the current issuance of stablecoins.

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

It is worth noting that although SOL has dominated this round of bull market, the growth of stablecoins on the Solana chain is relatively slow. Currently, only the Base chain has successfully sat on the stablecoin competition table with USDC.

Since the Base chain itself does not issue tokens, Coinbase's stock (NASDAQ: COIN) may become a potential target.

Another strategy is to wait for the IPO of Circle, the issuer of USDC, or choose to invest in Visa or PayPal stocks.

In addition to transactions and payments, stablecoins are also used to earn returns in DeFi:

Therefore, if the supply of stablecoins continues to expand, mature DeFi protocols may become the main beneficiaries:

- Aave/Morpho/Euler/Fluid

- Uniswap/Curve

- Maker

-Ethena

Increased stablecoin supply → Pushing up the total locked value (TVL) on the chain → Increased protocol fee income → Increased token valuation (especially tokens with revenue sharing mechanisms)

Yield is a key factor affecting the dynamics of the stablecoin market:

For example: PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD is now available on Solana and Ethereum, but its growth has been slow.

Solana once used the high annualized returns of the Kamino protocol to incentivize an increase in the supply of stablecoins to challenge Ethereum's position, but its on-chain stablecoin supply subsequently stagnated, while Ethereum's supply continued to grow.

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

Cross-chain platforms and oracles will benefit from the growth of multi-chain stablecoins, as they will increase transaction volume and fee income:

- Chainlink

- LayerZero/Socket

- Debridge/Across, etc.

However, the most attractive investment opportunities may come from new infrastructure, consumer applications and revenue-generating products that have not yet been launched. New tokens often attract higher market attention.

When cryptocurrency prices pick up, the super narrative of stablecoins will explode, and this will also be an area where I (as an avid researcher) will invest more time and effort.

Regardless, the mass adoption of stablecoins is super bullish for the cryptocurrency market:

The demand for block space on public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, and Base will surge, so betting on smart contract public chains is the most basic investment strategy.

What is your investment strategy?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain