Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:07
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007612+18.43%
RedStone
RED$0.4671+0.02%
SOON
SOON$0.3249-1.75%

Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings. 

In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks and loan-to-value ratios, but said most large firms still have options to avoid liquidation.

“The risk of forced selling pressure arises because many of these PTCVs have issued convertible bonds to raise cheap money to buy various crypto assets,” the report read.

The report continued to say that if crypto prices fall and companies can’t refinance their debts, they may be forced to sell their crypto holdings, triggering broader market liquidations.

Coinbase highlighted that while loan-to-value ratios are manageable, the ability to refinance is crucial, and capital structures in private transit capital vehicles are inconsistent and hard to monitor.

Optimism due to corporate accumulation

Despite these risks, Coinbase remains cautiously optimistic, especially as corporate accumulation of crypto assets continues. The firm sees room for growth in the second half of 2025, as more traditional companies take interest in on-balance sheet crypto strategies.

On the regulatory front, Coinbase anticipates that 2H25 will be transformative for the U.S. digital asset industry. A shift away from “regulation by enforcement” under the previous administration has created momentum for new legislation. 

The STABLE and GENIUS Acts—pending in the Senate—could be reconciled into a single bill and signed by President Trump before the August 4 Congressional recess. These bills would introduce consumer protections, reserve rules, and AML compliance requirements for stablecoin issuers.

Coinbase also flagged the potential impact of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which aims to define the regulatory roles of the SEC and CFTC. If passed, the bill could establish a dual framework for distinguishing between “digital commodities” and “investment contract assets.”

Meanwhile, the SEC is reviewing about 80 ETF applications, including multi-asset index funds, staking-enabled products, and single-name altcoin ETFs. Decisions on several proposals are expected between July and October.

Coinbase concluded that while forced selling and yield risks persist, Bitcoin (BTC) remains well-positioned and only select altcoins may outperform based on project-specific fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended