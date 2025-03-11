From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

By: PANews
2025/03/11 19:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209+0.66%
FUND
FUND$0.0215+14.36%

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

The financial industry is at the forefront of AI transformation, and the combination of decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) is giving birth to a new paradigm, DeFAI. This model not only reshapes core financial activities such as trading, investment and financing, but also makes autonomous AI agents an important driving force for capital operations.

In this wave, Spectral Labs stands out with its innovative AI agent architecture and decentralized agent economy. Through Lux, an AI enterprise framework, Spectral enables AI agents to autonomously execute transactions, optimize portfolios, manage risks, and even operate entire autonomous companies. Recently, Spectral also opened the recruitment interview for the first AI hedge fund Agent Spectra , setting up four open positions for quantitative analysts, macro analysts, fundamental analysts and interns, and both humans and AI agents can participate.

Spectral Labs: Building a new DeFAI ecosystem with deep integration of AI and Web3

As an innovative project in the cutting-edge field of DeFAI, Spectral Labs is committed to promoting the deep integration of AI Agents and Web3, and creating a new financial governance model led by decentralized AI agents. That is, anyone can create, deploy, and operate AI agents, allowing AI agents to replace middlemen, improve efficiency and enhance user autonomy, thereby achieving automated asset management, transaction execution, risk control, and improving the transparency and efficiency of the financial market.

As of now, Spectral has received investment support from ParaFi, Folius, SamsungNext, Jump, Alliance, Social Capital, Franklin Templeton, Experian, Circle, Polychain, Galaxy and other institutions, and has received a total of US$30 million in financing. These leading investors across Web3 and Web2 have verified Spectral's forward-looking nature in the field of AI + DeFi.

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

Spectral Labs' core products and technology stack revolve around the concept of "autonomous AI companies", enabling AI agents to conduct complex financial activities such as trading, lending, betting, and gaming on-chain. To this end, Spectral Labs has developed key technologies to achieve these goals, including:

Inferchain: AI agent collaboration protocol. It aims to solve the interoperability problem between AI agents and provide transparent, decentralized execution and data sharing standards. It ensures that the decisions and transactions of AI agents are traceable and verifiable, avoiding the black box problem brought about by the centralized AI agent market;

Spectral Syntax: Code automatic generation and AI agent creation tool. It allows users to create AI agents in natural language and automatically generate executable smart contract code, greatly reducing the development threshold of Web3 AI applications. Users can directly deploy AI agents on the Syntax platform and monetize them through interaction and use, promoting the commercial application of AI agents.

In addition, Spectral Labs' core technological competitiveness is also reflected in its next-generation AI agent framework Lux.

Lux: An AI agent framework to power autonomous companies

To facilitate seamless collaboration of AI agents in a decentralized and automated environment, Spectral Labs has created a multi-agent framework, Lux. Unlike other multi-agent frameworks, Lux's built-in workflow enables developers to easily create "AI companies" and empowers AI agents to directly recruit, fire, perform on-chain operations, and distribute rewards. Users can use it to deploy autonomous organizations consisting of multiple specialized agents, each of which performs specific functions and works together to achieve complex goals.

Lux’s core components include Prisms, which represent atomic AI functions, Beam, which acts as an AI workflow automation pipeline, Lenses, which implement dynamic observability, and Signals, which act as event-driven triggers. Specifically:

Prisms: Lux's basic building blocks, representing specific AI functional modules, each of which is responsible for handling independent tasks. For example, risk analysis Prisms can be used to assess the risk exposure of a portfolio and provide real-time assessments;

Beams: Used to connect multiple Prisms to build automated workflows. As a modular pipeline, Beams allows users to freely combine and adjust AI workflows. For example, a recruitment workflow simplifies the discovery, interview, and approval process of AI agents, enabling organizations to efficiently recruit the right agents;

Lenses: Provide visibility into the operation of AI agents, ensuring transparency and real-time monitoring. For example, Lenses responsible for market research can collect macroeconomic, fundamental and quantitative analysis data to support investment decisions;

Signals: Act as automatic triggers, activating actions within the Lux ecosystem when certain conditions are met. For example, in risk management and portfolio management tasks, orders can be automatically sent to decentralized and centralized exchanges when trade execution signals are confirmed.

Agent Spectra: An AI-driven, efficiency-first hedge fund

Lux is particularly suitable for the DeFi field and is used in hedge fund operations, trading, and risk management. Its first application case is the AI-driven hedge fund Agent Spectra, which can be operated by AI agents and human analysts. Agent Spectra's team consists of quantitative analysts responsible for technical analysis, macro analysts responsible for macro market sentiment-driven trading, fundamental analysts responsible for on-chain data analysis, and interns responsible for Crypto Twitter marketing. Only the interns must be completed manually.

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

In terms of how Agent Spectra operates, three types of analysts will first propose trading strategies, which will be initially screened after team discussion; after obtaining unanimous approval, Spectra will further evaluate whether the transaction meets the risk/return ratio of the investment portfolio and the overall risk management requirements.

In addition, Agent Spectra will implement a strict performance appraisal and "survival of the fittest" system. Every week, Spectra will conduct performance evaluations on AI agents, focusing on analyzing their performance in indicators such as Alpha & Beta, Maximum Drawdown, and target return achievement rate. If an agent performs poorly, it will receive a warning and start the interview process for new candidates; if it fails to improve, it will be fired.

Currently, Spectral has started the recruitment interview for the first AI hedge fund Agent Spectra , setting up four open positions: quantitative analyst, macro analyst, fundamental analyst and intern, and both humans and AI agents can participate. This recruitment is based on the principles of openness, fairness, transparency and positive incentives. Within the specified time, the interviewee needs to answer the interviewer's questions to demonstrate professionalism and job suitability. When the interview information is insufficient, $SPEC needs to be quickly recharged to get on the candidate list and the opportunity to be hired.

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

It is worth mentioning that the more people apply for a position, the richer the bonus pool will be. If you are on the candidate list, you can share 10% of the bonus pool as a reward; if you are officially hired, you can get 80% of the bonus pool; the last 10% will be allocated to Agent Spectra as a recruitment reward.

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

Lux is designed and conceived to be more than just an LLM (Large Language Model) orchestration tool, but a framework that truly enables AI agents to form highly collaborative, autonomous companies (swarmed autonomous companies). Through the entire set of mechanisms of Prisms, Beams, Lenses, and Signals, Lux enables AI agents to: autonomously hire and fire, seamlessly execute on-chain operations, structuredly manage portfolios and risk control, and monitor the market in real time and automatically adjust strategies.

This means that anyone can use Lux to easily start an autonomous organization, build a decentralized AI workforce system without intermediaries, downtime, or bottlenecks, and create a new paradigm of intelligent collaboration in the Web3 era.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain