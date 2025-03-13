How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

By: PANews
2025/03/13 15:18
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164181-1.32%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.521-0.38%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000485-19.83%

Author:Alea Research

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The DeFi money market was once seen as a revolutionary force that would disrupt traditional finance. Although on-chain lending remains active, its penetration among ordinary users and institutions is far from early expectations.

The biggest obstacle to the development of DeFi lending may not be user experience, smart contract risks or other factors, but the inability to provide low-value or unsecured loans. Whether it is the working class applying for mortgage loans or corporate mergers and acquisitions financing, it is important to be able to achieve excess borrowing.

Unsecured lending in the crypto space has long been seen as an “impossible triangle.” Without a way for decentralized protocols to access certain information and provide underwriting for users, it’s difficult for users to prove their credit score or ability to repay a loan.

3Jane combines the advantages of CeFi and DeFi and adopts a new approach to solve the problem of unsecured lending. This article aims to review the project white paper it released and discuss how unsecured lending changes the on-chain market.

Unsecured lending status

The traditional unsecured credit market is worth $12 trillion, but it is almost non-existent in the DeFi space—especially on the retail side. Although some protocols (such as Maple Finance and Goldfinch) use DeFi smart contracts to provide loans to institutions, this market is still small.

In terms of centralization in the crypto space, the lending market has still not recovered to its heyday in 2021. Major players such as Celsius and Genesis OTC provided unsecured lending to large players in the space. This trend stalled in 2022 and has not recovered yet. While this may be a good thing to ensure relative stability and sustainability in this cycle, a gap in the market still exists.

For mainstream assets and assets with larger market capitalizations, institutional lending is still necessary to maximize liquidity. However, if unsecured lending can be implemented, it could have a significant impact on the on-chain market. If solutions like 3Jane can work as expected and become more widely used, it could be a major breakthrough in the DeFi lending market.

3Jane 's Background

3Jane bypasses the barriers that prevent uncollateralized lending by using existing infrastructure for fiat-to-crypto deposits. Crypto user experience has improved significantly since the last cycle. One area of improvement is the ease of deposits. Plaid provides API services for users to connect their bank accounts to fintech and other applications, including Robinhood.

Plaid is 3Jane’s original way of connecting off-chain credit data with on-chain Ethereum addresses. In terms of user privacy, the Jane3 protocol uses zkTLS to securely transmit off-chain data.

Underwriting is not performed on-chain, instead, it is passed to an off-chain algorithm. The algorithm adjusts the terms of the loan based on the risk of the borrower before providing it. Factors that influence creditworthiness include the user's wallet balance and underlying DeFi activity, bank balance and assumed income, and relevant credit data associated with a bank account. Plaid itself does not extract credit histories, that is done by other providers.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

After considering all these factors, loans can be issued. The way it works is that lenders deposit their own USDC to mint 3Jane's native USD3 or sUSD3 and take on certain credit line risks. Since 3Jane's loans do not require any collateral support at all, whether an effective repayment guarantee mechanism can be established becomes the key - if it is not possible to ensure that borrowers perform on time, the platform will face the systemic risk of lenders withdrawing and liquidity drying up.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

Outstanding debt on 3Jane is essentially treated as credit card debt or other types of unsecured debt; failure to pay can result in a significant cut to your credit score and the threat of collection. In 3Jane's scheme, the protocol auctions off the bad assets (debt) to U.S. collection agencies. These agencies will receive a portion of the collected debt, and the rest goes to the original lender.

Given the international nature of cryptocurrencies, it’s unclear how strong the deterrent to default will be, or whether lenders will feel comfortable with these measures. Still, it’s an interesting solution that illustrates how on-chain actions can have off-chain consequences, which is not common outside of bankruptcy or exploits.

3Jane’s self-proclaimed user base includes individual traders and miners, enterprises, and even AI agents. This means that the service is mainly suitable for heavy asset users. This may make lenders more comfortable and easier to collect debts if these users cannot repay.

Users can delete their personal data from the platform after repaying their loans, as keeping this data on the platform is important for debt collection in case the user fails to repay the loan. This data will be shared with specific debt collection agencies bidding on certain outstanding loans.

Overall, 3Jane represents a unique solution to the unsecured lending problem. Even if in practice the project’s model of primarily serving ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and even institutions is not dissimilar to centralized unsecured lending seen in the past, 3Jane provides an interesting case study of what is possible with cryptocurrencies given advances in ZK-tech and Web2 integration.

Related reading: Decoding DeFi 2025: Ten key insights from consumer finance to technological innovation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain