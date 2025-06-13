Trump: Still planning to meet with Iran on Sunday, not worried about regional war By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:51

PANews June 13 news, US President Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Friday that it is not clear whether Iran still retains its nuclear program after Israel attacked Iran. Trump said, "The United States still plans to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Sunday, but it is not sure whether the talks will still take place. It is not too late for Iran to reach an agreement now. I have tried to save Iran from humiliation and death. I am not worried that Israel's air strikes will lead to the outbreak of regional war."