Final Senate Vote On GENIUS Act Looms As SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 18:01
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.106-2.12%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03399+5.92%
ERA
ERA$0.5686+3.96%

The US Senate has scheduled its final vote for the GENIUS Act for June 17 as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scraps a series of crypto rules that were proposed under the Biden administration.

The official website for Senate Democrats revealed the scheduled date in a notice yesterday. The exact time for the vote will be decided later by the Majority Leader in consultation with the Democratic Leader, the notice added. 

stablecoins

GENIUS Act Could Give Much-Needed Stablecoin Clarity In The US

The GENIUS bill aims to establish a legal and regulatory framework for stablecoins. 

That framework includes requiring stablecoin issuers to fully back their tokens with US dollars or similarly liquid assets, mandating annual audits for issuers with more than $50 billion in market cap, and adding compliance guidelines for issuers outside of the US.

The scheduled final vote comes after the Senate voted in favor of the bill on June 11, setting it up for a final vote. Should the bill pass it will head to the House of Representatives. 

Both the Senate and House, which has proposed its own stablecoin legislation, will need to reach consensus on their respective bills. Currently, the proposed bills differ on issues such as state and federal regulation of stablecoin issuers, as well as the oversight of foreign issuers such as Tether. 

SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

As the GENIUS Act progresses, the SEC has also announced that it will rescind rules proposed by former anti-crypto Chair Gary Gensler. 

Yesterday, the agency said it was “withdrawing certain notices of proposed rulemaking” that were issued under Gensler between March 2022 and November 2023.

Among the 14 rules that were withdrawn by the SEC was Rule 3b-16. It would have expanded the definition of “exchange” to include DeFi protocols and tighten crypto custody standards for investment advisers. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended