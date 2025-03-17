The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

By: PANews
2025/03/17 17:50
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00074+10.43%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22891-1.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001567-1.01%

By NOAH SMITH

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

I know you all have a lot of concerns about the Trump administration. Trump's tariffs are causing the stock market to plummet and consumer confidence to collapse. Trump has abandoned European allies to curry favor with Putin. Musk's Government Effectiveness Department is recklessly hacking into US government agencies in an attempt to eradicate leftist ideology. And Trump is dramatically expanding presidential power, trying to jail opponents and deport illegal immigrants.

Unfortunately, I have to give you one more thing to worry about, because it is really important. Trump and his Republican Party are planning to borrow a lot more at a time when the current national debt is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Before I explain why this crisis is so urgent, let me make an important note: Trump does not bear the bulk of the blame for the current debt problem. Democrats and Republicans bear almost equal responsibility for it. Here is a brief history of the rise in the U.S. federal government debt since 1980.

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

You can see that the growth of the U.S. national debt is mainly concentrated in three major jumps: the first occurred during the Reagan and Bush Sr. administrations in the 1980s and early 1990s, the second during the Obama administration in response to the Great Recession (subprime mortgage crisis), and the third during the COVID-19 pandemic during Trump's first administration. In general, there are two main reasons for the long-term rise in U.S. government debt:

  • Major challenges the U.S. government has responded to with debt (Cold War, Great Recession, and COVID-19)
  • Republican government cuts taxes but not spending

In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Democrats were the more fiscally responsible party, but that pattern has broken down under the Biden administration. The federal debt burden has fallen under Biden, but only because inflation has soared. Biden has spent massively: first on the pandemic relief program, then on student loan forgiveness and health care subsidies. Although the pandemic relief spending has ended, other spending continues, and Biden has not even tried to pay for it with tax increases. The result is that even as the U.S. economy recovers strongly and the threat of the coronavirus recedes, Biden is continuing to borrow at a rate unprecedented in non-pandemic or recessionary times:

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

This was obviously very unwise. In 2021-2022, I paid insufficient attention to the debt problem for three reasons: A) inflation was eroding the value of the debt B) I expected interest rates to fall C) I thought the government deficit would be under control after the pandemic relief spending ended. Most worryingly, the Democratic Party's core fiscal policy philosophy has undergone a major shift: they have gone from a party that advocates tax increases to a party that promotes unfunded spending plans. Later, I began to realize the seriousness of the problem and began to call for fiscal austerity in the government.

But as the chart at the top of this article shows, rising interest rates are the direct cause of today’s debt problems. As the government’s bond issuance continues to grow, it is forced to refinance that debt at higher rates, causing interest costs as a percentage of GDP to rise sharply. These interest payments are about to break the historical highs set in the early 1990s.

That’s bad enough. But the bigger problem is that the Republicans are preparing massive tax cuts that will make the problem worse—and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has done nothing to rein in spending. Democrats have become fiscally irresponsible, and, incredibly, Republicans have become even more profligate rather than implementing fiscal austerity to fix the problem. As a result, the U.S. economy is headed for trouble.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain