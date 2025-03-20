Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

By: PANews
2025/03/20 12:50
Ethena USDe
USDE$1--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Original: Artemis, Dune

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Stablecoins are reshaping the global financial system at an unprecedented pace. According to the "2025 State of Stablecoins" report jointly released by Dune and Artemis, the stablecoin market has seen significant growth in the past year, with accelerated institutional adoption, the rise of decentralized stablecoins, and continued growth in on-chain transaction activity.

Market size and growth trends

As of February 2025, the supply of stablecoins has reached $214 billion, with an annual transaction volume of $35 trillion, twice the size of Visa's annual transaction volume. Market activity has also increased, with the number of active addresses on the chain increasing by 53% to over 30 million. Institutional funds are flowing in on a large scale, driving the deep integration of traditional finance (TradFi) and the crypto market.

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Changes in USDC and USDT dominance

Driven by the compliance process and market strategies, USDC and USDT still dominate, but there are subtle changes in market share.

  • USDC's market value doubled to US$56 billion, mainly due to MiCA and DIFC regulatory approvals, the addition of important strategic partners such as Stripe and MoneyGram, and rapid expansion in the global market.
  • USDT's total market value has grown to $146 billion, and it is still the largest stablecoin by market value, but its market share has declined, institutional adoption has declined, and its focus has gradually shifted to the P2P remittance market, consolidating its position in the global payment field.

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

The rise of decentralized stablecoins

In the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, the influence of decentralized stablecoins has increased significantly, and many emerging projects have achieved breakthrough growth.

  • USDe (Ethena Labs) : The market value has skyrocketed from US$146 million to US$6.2 billion, becoming the third largest stablecoin in the market. The key to its growth lies in its innovative yield strategy and Delta-neutral hedging mechanism.
  • USDS (MakerDAO) : MakerDAO rebranded as Sky and launched the compliance-friendly USDS, with a market value of $2.6 billion in February 2025. This adjustment enhanced its competitiveness in the decentralized stablecoin market.

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Capital Flow and Industry Distribution

The flow trend of stablecoins reflects the positioning and competitiveness of different public chains in the market:

  • Ethereum remains the leading stablecoin issuance platform, accounting for 55% of the supply share.
  • Base and Solana have grown rapidly in transaction volume. Driven by the DeFi and Meme coin markets, they have become important on-chain ecosystems for the circulation of stablecoin funds.
  • TRON continues to occupy a core position in the global P2P payment and cross-border remittance markets, especially in emerging markets where stablecoins are widely used for payments and savings.

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Most stablecoin liquidity is concentrated in centralized exchanges (CEX), and trading volume is mainly driven by DeFi (DEX, lending, and yield mining), reflecting the efficient circulation and innovation of funds.

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges

Core role and future development

Stablecoins have become a key infrastructure in the crypto market, while also driving innovation in the traditional financial sector. Industry experts are optimistic about the future development of stablecoins:

“Stablecoins are the lifeblood of the crypto market and a super conductor for the financial system. They open up new markets and financial opportunities, driving innovation that would otherwise be out of reach.”

— Rob Hadick, General Partner, Dragonfly

“Stablecoins have significant advantages in cross-border payments. We hope that Base will support more local currency stablecoins, so that global users can use familiar currencies to trade on the chain and increase the popularity of blockchain technology.”

—— Neodaoist, Product Manager of Base

“The new generation of stablecoins must have market resilience. At its core, USDe is a yield-backed stability mechanism that ensures users have access to a reliable alternative to the U.S. dollar.”

— Conor Ryder, Head of Research at Ethena Labs

“The flow of stablecoins depends on the quality of infrastructure - low cost, fast transactions, and market demand. On Solana, Meme coin transactions have extremely high demand for liquidity and instant settlement, making stablecoins an indispensable part.”

—— Andrew Hong, Herd founder and data analysis expert

“TRON has become the blockchain of choice for stablecoin transactions, with billions of dollars in daily transactions. USDT drives real economic activity on TRON, especially in emerging markets, where it has become a key tool for payments and savings.”

——Sam Elfarra, TRON DAO community spokesperson

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain