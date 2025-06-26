Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins

Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt’s Next Drink Drop With MoonPay

In brief Myriad Markets lets traders bet on how fast Rekt's next sparkling water drop will sell out. The Rekt brand now spans a meme coin, NFTs, drinks, merch, and live events. Holders get perks like early access to flavors, blending crypto culture with IRL hype. Will the next batch of Rekt Drinks—a "Moon Crush" flavor created with crypto payments firm MoonPay—sell out in under five minutes? Users on Myriad, a prediction market developed by Decrypt's parent company Dastan, are currently weighing that question, with money shifting the consensus up and down as predictors take in market sentiment and other cues. If you believe the crowd on Myriad, the odds at the time of this writing say "no," though the margin was so slim that earlier in the day, bettors said "yes." Either way, traders are staking real money on the beverage brand's next drop. It's a fitting way to measure the hype around REKT, a project that started as crypto culture's inside joke and has become something much bigger: a meme token, an NFT collection, a sparkling water brand, and a Web3-native lifestyle experiment all rolled into one. Rekt, the drink If you've seen cans of Rekt in your feed, then you know they lean into the joke. Each can is a pastel-colored piece of meme art, emblazoned with "REKT"—crypto slang for being totally wrecked by a bad trade. The drink itself is a zero-alcohol, zero-caffeine sparkling water, launched with the tagline "born on the blockchain, brewed for real life." The first public drop sold more than 222,000 cans in under 48 hours across 32 countries. New flavors—like Moon Crush and Based Lime—are rolled out as limited editions, and holders of Rekt NFTs or tokens often get early access. REKT, the token The REKT token lives on Ethereum, with a meme-friendly 420.69…