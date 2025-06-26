Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC

By: PANews
2025/06/26 09:45
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time, with an average price of US$105,554. The company announced last month that its board of directors had approved Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets in an effort to enhance its long-term balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what's causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA.
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt's Next Drink Drop With MoonPay

The post Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt's Next Drink Drop With MoonPay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Myriad Markets lets traders bet on how fast Rekt's next sparkling water drop will sell out. The Rekt brand now spans a meme coin, NFTs, drinks, merch, and live events. Holders get perks like early access to flavors, blending crypto culture with IRL hype.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:01
