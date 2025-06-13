Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 15:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.07559+1.49%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.028274+2.71%

Pudgy Penguins has partnered with Lufthansa’s Miles & More program, letting users earn airline miles on Pudgy Shop purchases using PENGU or fiat just as PENGU price tests a key confluence zone.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced a partnership with Lufthansa’s Miles & More, Europe’s largest frequent flyer program, to offer new utility to its The Huddle, the Pudgy Penguins community. The collaboration enables users to earn airline miles through purchases made on the Pudgy Shop using either PENGU or fiat. The earned miles can then be redeemed with over 300 Miles & More partners for flights, travel experiences, and other rewards.

Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility - 1

To begin earning, users need to register for a Miles & More account, create an account on the Pudgy Penguins shop, and link both accounts using the dedicated pop-up on the Pudgy Shop. Once linked, every transaction made through the store contributes to their miles balance.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for PENGU price, which is currently trading at a make-or-break level, testing a key confluence zone marked by both the ascending trendline and a horizontal support range around $0.0090–0.0093. This area has previously acted as resistance and now aligns with the rising trendline that has supported the uptrend since early April, making it a technically significant level.

Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility - 2

The price recently broke below the 20 EMA and is now sitting just above the trendline, with the 50 SMA also looming above as overhead resistance. The RSI is near 40, while the MACD has confirmed a bearish crossover, with histogram bars widening — both pointing to building downward pressure.

However, because the price is at the confluence of two major supports, there’s a reasonable chance for a bounce if buyers step in here. If PENGU price bounces from the current confluence zone, the next major level to watch beyond the 20 EMA and 50 SMA is the recent swing high around $0.013. A breakout above $0.013 would confirm a higher high, signaling a possible continuation of the broader uptrend. If the support breaks, the price could drop to $0.0075 next, which acted as resistance during March consolidation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23283+0.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-0.39%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23028+1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.40%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01696+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.007947+3.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
Plasma
XPL$1.4852+20.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123+6.86%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2958+10.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 22:25
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions