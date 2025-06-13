Polkadot community proposes to use 501,000 DOTs to set up Bitcoin reserves

By: PANews
2025/06/13 15:24
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1099+1.47%

PANews reported on June 13 that Polkadot community members proposed to set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the treasury, planning to use 501,000 DOTs, of which 500,000 will be used to gradually convert to decentralized non-custodial BTC assets tBTC, and 1,000 will be used for transaction fees. The proposal aims to enhance the long-term stability and risk resistance of the treasury through asset diversification.

The specific implementation method is to use the Rolling DCA mechanism of the Hydration protocol to sell DOT in small amounts every day for one year and convert it into tBTC, while creating additional income for the treasury through the lending function. The transaction frequency is once every 20 blocks, and the total transaction volume for the whole year is 500,000 DOT. After every accumulated 0.25 tBTC, it will be injected into the liquidity pool.

Although the proposal is considered a reasonable allocation of funds, accounting for about 2.8% of the total new minting in the treasury over the next year, some community members have questioned its timing and effectiveness. The proposal is still in the forum discussion stage and has not yet been officially implemented.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23283+0.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-0.39%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23028+1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.40%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01696+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.007947+3.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
Plasma
XPL$1.4852+20.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123+6.86%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2958+10.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 22:25
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions