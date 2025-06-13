Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran

Crypto Analyst Highlights Crucial Support for Sei Token as SEI Price Attempts Stability

The post Crypto Analyst Highlights Crucial Support for Sei Token as SEI Price Attempts Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ali Martinez expects SEI price to rebound to $0.34, calls $0.27 a support level. Sei token is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours. SEI may remain sluggish for the next 30 days. A crypto analyst has highlighted that Sei token is testing a crucial support level. They further underlined the possibility for SEI price to surge in the days to come. However, SEI price is currently down, and short-term estimates show that the downtrend may continue a little longer than expected. Sei Token on Crucial Support Ali Martinez, a notable crypto analyst, has highlighted that Sei token was testing the support margin of $0.27. Also known as ali_charts on X, he added that SEI price could next rebound to a high of $0.34. His X post specifically mentions that Sei token was holding on to the crucial support call at the time of his analysis. The recent statement from Martinez comes more to establish his earlier analysis. He had stated that defending the mark of $0.27 could pump SEI price up to the value of $0.34. Many community members have reacted to his post, with some saying that patience and risk management were still important. Interestingly, ali_charts previously discussed ETH price. He said that the Ethereum token must break the $4,841 point to reverse the price plummet. He stated that a correction of $2,750 could happen if the point is not broken and the aim of $5,864 is not kept on the books. SEI Price on a Downfall SEI price is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours. The Sei token is exchanging hands at $0.2712 when the article is being drafted. The price further reflects that it has plunged by 18% in the last 7 days and 9.44% over the last 30 days. The…