Stablecoin Surge: Market Cap Hits Record $228B in 2025 Amid Trading Boom and Trump-Era Clarity

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 08:05
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.48%
Union
U$0.007982+1.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.0673+4.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.552-0.40%
Boom
BOOM$0.008052+3.31%
Capverse
CAP$0.10599-2.40%
ERA
ERA$0.5616+0.68%

The stablecoin market is booming again in 2025, with total market capitalization reaching a new all-time high of $228 billion, according to a report by CryptoQuant.

That marks a $33 billion increase so far this year, a 17% rise, driven by renewed crypto trading activity, growing use in payments, and increased regulatory clarity in the United States under President Donald Trump.

Source: CryptoQuant.

USDT and USDC Lead $33B Market Cap Jump

According to the report, Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC continue to lead the market. USDT now holds a $155 billion market cap, up $18 billion year-to-date. USDC has gained $17 billion, climbing to a record high of $61 billion, an increase of 39% since January.

On centralized exchanges, stablecoin reserves are also surging. The total value of ERC-20 stablecoins held on exchanges has reached $50 billion.

USDC reserves in particular have grown 1.6 times in 2025 alone, now totaling around $8 billion. This influx supports deeper liquidity for crypto markets.

The report also noted that stablecoins are bouncing back in the yield-bearing segment. These are stablecoins that pay interest to holders, often used in DeFi. The value of staked stablecoins has reached $6.9 billion, up 28% since late May.

Most of that growth has come from rising demand for sUSDe and sUSDs, which gained $1.23 billion and $700 million in market cap, respectively.

A recent report from on-chain data platforms Artemis and Dune shows broader user adoption. According to the report, titled “The State of Stablecoins 2025,” active stablecoin wallets rose from 19.6 million to 30 million over the past year, a 53% increase.

The report said the data “suggests wider user engagement” and pointed to stablecoins becoming a key part of digital finance. It also noted that stablecoins are increasingly used in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and NFTs.

“Stablecoins have emerged as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto,” it said, “and are becoming a core piece of payment and settlement infrastructure.”

This surge in usage is also supported by the rise in real-world payment activity. Data from Artemis shows $94.2 billion in stablecoin transactions were settled between January 2023 and February 2025.

Business-to-business (B2B) payments made up the largest chunk, reaching an annual run rate of $36 billion. Card-linked payments using stablecoins crossed $13 billion in volume.

Stablecoin Legislation Gains Ground as Tech and Finance Giants Pile In

Increased demand has also come alongside progress on the regulatory front. For example, the U.S. Senate advanced the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” or GENIUS Act this week.

Backed by President Trump, the bill is designed to create a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins.

The legislation would require stablecoins to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or highly liquid assets. It would also mandate annual audits for issuers with over $50 billion in market cap, and include requirements for foreign issuers.

The Senate voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on the bill, clearing the way for final debate and vote.

“This did not happen by accident,” said Senator Tim Scott, one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “To those who said Washington could not act… let’s prove them wrong.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the legislation during a Wednesday Senate hearing. He said stablecoins could play a major role in expanding the use of the U.S. dollar globally.

“I think $2 trillion is a very reasonable number,” Bessent said, referring to an estimate that the stablecoin market could exceed that level by 2028. “I could see it greatly exceeding that.”

The GENIUS Act appears to be pushing traditional finance further into the stablecoin space. Large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, are reportedly exploring a joint stablecoin project.

Meanwhile, USDC issuer Circle went public earlier this month, with shares jumping 160% on their first day of trading.

Tech firms are also watching closely. According to Fortune, Apple, Google, Airbnb, and Elon Musk’s X are all exploring stablecoin integrations. Google has already processed two stablecoin payments.

Airbnb has held talks with Worldpay to cut credit card fees using stablecoins. X is reportedly planning to include stablecoins in its X Money app.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain