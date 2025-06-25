91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 22:31
Bitcoin
BTC$109,282.99+0.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.037-1.61%
MAY
MAY$0.03815+0.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00502-0.39%

Could Strategy (MSTR) use Bitcoin-fueled earnings to enter the S&P 500 and turn Bitcoin into a backdoor index asset?

Table of Contents

  • MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability
  • Why Bitcoin’s history favors Strategy’s odds
  • New rules changed the game, but Q1 timing was off
  • If MSTR joins, Bitcoin quietly enters the S&P

MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability

Michael Saylor’s corporate bet on Bitcoin (BTC) may be approaching a new milestone. If Bitcoin holds its current price level, Strategy (MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, could soon meet the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

The potential inclusion depends on a specific financial threshold tied to reported earnings. According to financial analyst Jeff Walton, the probability of Strategy meeting that requirement now stands at 91%.

Walton estimates that Bitcoin would need to fall below $95,240 before the end of June to push Strategy’s Q2 earnings below the qualifying line. Based on current pricing, that would require a drop of more than 10% within a matter of days.

As of Jun. 23, the company holds 592,345 bitcoins at an average acquisition cost of $70,666, with a total outlay of approximately $41.84 billion. With Bitcoin trading at $107,213 on Jun. 25, the value of the company’s crypto holdings exceeds $63.5 billion.

These unrealized gains play a direct role in Strategy’s reported earnings, which are the final factor under review for S&P 500 inclusion.

Why Bitcoin’s history favors Strategy’s odds

Walton arrived at the 91% probability by analyzing Bitcoin’s historical price behavior across 3,928 rolling six-day trading windows between September 2014 and June 2025.

“Going back to September 17, 2014, over any six-day period, the price of Bitcoin has dropped more than 10% only 343 times,” Walton said in a recent broadcast. “There have been 3,585 periods where it hasn’t dropped more than 10%. So 8.7% of those periods saw that kind of decline.”

Based on that breakdown, the chance of Bitcoin remaining above the threshold needed for Strategy’s Q2 earnings to qualify is roughly 91.3%.

To validate the number against recent conditions, Walton filtered the same six-day windows starting from the launch of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which he sees as a structural turning point in the market. 

Since the introduction of IBIT, Bitcoin has avoided a 10% or greater drop in 96.6% of all comparable periods, suggesting that in a more mature environment shaped by institutional involvement and ETF flows, sharp declines have become less frequent.

Time is also a factor. With each passing day, the quarter’s end approaches, and the window for a large short-term drop narrows further. 

According to Walton, even if Bitcoin were to decline to $104,000 instead of $95,000, the required percentage drop would shrink to 8.42%. That would raise the risk modestly but still keep it well within historically favorable territory.

If Bitcoin remains range-bound or climbs further, the likelihood of Strategy meeting the S&P earnings threshold continues to rise.

Other requirements for index inclusion are already in place. Strategy’s market cap now exceeds $21 billion, and its average daily trading volume is well above the minimum needed for S&P 500 eligibility. That leaves net income as the only unresolved criterion.

With just a few trading days remaining in the quarter, the numbers appear to lean clearly in Strategy’s favor.

New rules changed the game, but Q1 timing was off

Strategy’s path toward S&P 500 inclusion did not begin in Q2. The company was already in contention during the first quarter of 2025, having satisfied most structural requirements, including market capitalization, liquidity, and listing standards.

One condition, however, remained unresolved: net profitability over the trailing twelve months. To meet that standard, the company needed Q1 earnings strong enough to offset earlier losses and deliver a positive cumulative figure across four quarters.

The turning point came with the adoption of a revised accounting rule issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. 

Under the new standard, companies holding digital assets must recognize them at fair market value, allowing unrealized gains to contribute directly to reported net income. The previous method only captured impairments, excluding any upside from price increases. 

For firms like Strategy, with large bitcoin holdings, the change significantly altered how market performance translated into earnings.

Despite the rule’s introduction, timing remained critical. Bitcoin’s closing price at the end of the quarter ultimately determined whether Strategy could clear the profitability bar. 

Analyst Richard Hass estimated that the company required $1.113 billion in Q1 net income to meet the S&P earnings condition. That figure would have been achievable only if bitcoin closed above $96,337 on Mar. 31, based on Strategy’s then-total of 478,740 BTC.

However, Bitcoin closed the quarter at $82,548, falling short of the mark. Hence, the fair value rule did improve reported earnings and the final price left a sizable gap between valuation and the level needed to offset previous losses.

Strategy had reported a $671 million net loss in Q4 2024, primarily due to the old accounting rule that marked bitcoin down to below $16,000 per coin, even though it ended the year trading above $94,000. 

That discrepancy left the company with a steep earnings deficit heading into Q1, and the new rule, while helpful, was not enough to overcome it.

If MSTR joins, Bitcoin quietly enters the S&P

If Strategy enters the S&P 500, MSTR would become a vehicle for bringing Bitcoin into mainstream equity portfolios without needing any formal crypto approval.

The company would then be evaluated not only as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure but also as a listed firm expected to meet broader financial and governance standards.

Around $15.6 trillion in global assets are benchmarked to the S&P 500, with approximately $7.1 trillion held in index funds that replicate its composition. Once Strategy qualifies, these funds would be required to allocate a portion of their capital to MSTR shares.

That mechanism creates an indirect but significant channel through which traditional asset managers, many of whom are restricted from holding Bitcoin itself, gain price exposure through equity ownership.

Even a 0.01% allocation across S&P-linked assets would translate into more than $1.5 billion in fresh demand for MSTR stock.

The effect on Bitcoin would be slower but meaningful. If MSTR becomes a core holding across major equity funds, Bitcoin’s alignment with traditional asset classes could strengthen.

As of Jun. 25, Strategy holds roughly 2.8% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply. Any increase in MSTR demand driven by index buying would reinforce Bitcoin’s role as a macro-linked asset, responding not only to crypto cycles but also to broader movements in equity markets.

It would also reshape how Strategy is viewed. Since its strategic pivot in 2020, the company has traded more like a Bitcoin ETF than a legacy software business.

S&P 500 inclusion, however, would place Strategy in a peer group defined by consistent revenues, dividend payouts, and sector-specific exposures.

That new positioning would raise expectations around financial reporting, operational stability, and corporate discipline. It would also bring more frequent index reviews and potential weighting adjustments, especially if volatility remains elevated.

A useful comparison is Tesla’s S&P 500 entry in December 2020. The company attracted over $80 billion in flows as passive and active managers adjusted their positions. Its correlation with the broader market rose sharply in the months that followed.

While Strategy’s market cap is much smaller, its high beta to Bitcoin could make it a functional bridge between digital assets and legacy capital markets.

That bridge may prove more important as crypto edges closer to regulatory clarity and standardized accounting treatment.

If MSTR joins the index, Bitcoin effectively enters with it. That alters who holds exposure, how it is classified, and where it fits within the larger financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable…
NEAR
NEAR$2.729+1.79%
Binance Coin
BNB$984.17+4.89%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011994-0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:23
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07693+1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.0079+2.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07548+1.56%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4182+2.44%
MANTRA
OM$0.1657+3.43%
OP
OP$0.6712+3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue