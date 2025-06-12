Stripe's crypto layout adds a new territory and will acquire crypto wallet company Privy

By: PANews
2025/06/12 14:15
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02227+0.04%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

On June 12, US payment processor Stripe announced the acquisition of crypto wallet infrastructure company Privy, which will be incorporated into Stripe but will continue to operate as an independent product. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, and the specific terms of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.

Stripe's crypto layout adds a new territory and will acquire crypto wallet company Privy

What makes Privy different?

Privy's embedded wallet allows developers to build a simpler onboarding experience, such as allowing users to create a crypto wallet without having to memorize or record mnemonics. In addition, Privy allows users to hold assets or perform operations directly in supported crypto applications without having to connect to third-party wallets such as MetaMask for transactions. For example, OpenSea uses Privy to enable customers to purchase NFTs directly from its platform. Privy creates a wallet for consumers in the background to facilitate their purchases. Prior to the collaboration, OpenSea's customers needed to create an external wallet through a provider such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet and link it to their account.

“When we first started, wallets were powerful but inaccessible to all but the most technically savvy,” said Henri Stern, co-founder and CEO of Privy, in a statement. “Developers had to direct users off-platform to get started, which broke the user flow and hindered conversion. This friction fundamentally limited future growth in crypto.”

New York-based Privy was co-founded by Stern and Asta Li, who was a founding engineer at Aurora before founding Privy. Stern previously worked as a researcher at Web3 company Protocol Labs. Founded in 2021, the startup recently raised $15 million in a round led by Ribbit Capital, bringing its total funding to more than $40 million. Other investors include Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, BlueYard and Coinbase Ventures. Privy was last valued at $230 million in March, according to Pitchbook data.

Privy claims that within three years, its technology has been widely used across the industry, supporting more than 75 million accounts and 1,000 development teams, including mainstream crypto applications such as Pump.fun, Hyperliquid, OpenSea, as well as restaurant loyalty program startup Blackbird and global recruitment company Toku.

Regarding the acquisition of Privy, Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison said in a statement: "We are excited to enable a new generation of global Internet-native financial services by connecting Privy's wallet with Stripe and Bridge's money movement capabilities through a unified platform."

Stripe’s Crypto Journey

Stripe's crypto layout began in 2014. Stipe was one of the first payment companies to accept Bitcoin in 2014, but stopped the business in 2018 due to scalability issues and high transaction fees. Despite this, the company insisted at the time that it was "very optimistic about the overall prospects of cryptocurrency."

Stablecoins are Stripe's next attempt. In April 2024, the company announced that it would support stablecoin USDC payments this summer. Then in October, Stripe launched the "Pay with Crypto" public beta function, allowing US companies to accept stablecoin payments and automatically convert them into fiat currency and deposit them into Stripe accounts. Supported stablecoins include USDC and USDP, covering Ethereum, Solana and Polygon chains. In the first week of launching stablecoin payments, Stripe's stablecoin transaction volume exceeded its entire history of providing Bitcoin transactions.

But Stripe still lacks a key component, which requires a way to seamlessly handle cross-border transactions. In November 2024, Stripe confirmed the acquisition of the stablecoin payment platform Bridge for $1.1 billion, and the deal was finally completed in February 2025. This is Stripe's largest acquisition to date, marking its major layout in the field of stablecoins. The acquisition of Bridge enables it to optimize cross-border payment solutions and expand stablecoin payment infrastructure.

In May 2025, Stripe launched stablecoin accounts in more than 100 countries to help merchants hold funds and pay overseas suppliers using Circle Internet Group Inc.'s USDC and Bridge's own USDB stablecoins.

Stripe's series of actions indicate that the company intends to become the preferred supplier for customers who want to add support for crypto products or launch their own crypto products. Currently, companies from large technology companies to traditional banks have shown great interest in exploring crypto technology.

Related reading: Stripe’s bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of “stablecoin financial accounts” and encrypted payment cards

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain