SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

By: PANews
2025/06/25 21:52
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1048-3.23%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, SoFi announced that it will re-launch cryptocurrency spot trading on its platform, allowing users to buy, sell and hold digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will also launch a blockchain-based global remittance function in the App . Previously, SoFi suspended its cryptocurrency investment business in 2023 due to stricter regulations. The company said that new guidelines recently issued by regulators have allowed national banks to provide some cryptocurrency services.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable…
NEAR
NEAR$2.729+1.79%
Binance Coin
BNB$984.17+4.89%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011994-0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:23
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07693+1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.0079+2.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07548+1.56%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4182+2.44%
MANTRA
OM$0.1657+3.43%
OP
OP$0.6712+3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue