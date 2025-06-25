H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year. XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems. DeXRP Listing Announcement In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem. DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility To provide stable…