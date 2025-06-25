Codex now supports native USDC By: PANews 2025/06/25 10:07

USDC $0.9994 +0.02% JUNE $0.1048 -3.05% NOW $0.00502 -0.39%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official announcement of Codex, USDC native coin has been launched on Codex. It is reported that Codex is building a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins. Earlier in April, it was reported that Codex completed a US$15.8 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly .