Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning By: PANews 2025/06/25 07:00

SONIC $0.17747 +1.11% NEWT $0.2084 +1.21% JUNE $0.1048 -3.05%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.