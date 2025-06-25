Chainlink Made a Historic Partnership with Mastercard to Let 3B+ Cardholders Buy Crypto On-chain

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 05:34
Threshold
T$0.01523+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0754+1.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-32.71%

Chainlink has announced a partnership with Mastercard that allows over 3 billion cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion system.

The collaboration leverages Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network to power the new Swapper Finance platform.

It addresses a key barrier that has prevented mainstream users from accessing on-chain economies by eliminating the complex multi-step processes traditionally required to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency.

“This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, in the official announcement.

Cardholders can now seamlessly convert fiat currency into crypto assets as easily as they would with any other purchase, directly accessing the on-chain economy without the hassle of setting up a wallet or registering with an exchange.

Multi-Partner Ecosystem Powers Seamless Integration

Behind this seamless experience lies a robust web of collaborators ensuring everything works flawlessly in the background.

The Swapper Finance platform operates through a sophisticated ecosystem involving multiple technology partners collaborating to deliver a seamless user experience.

ZeroHash provides the core compliance, custody, and transaction infrastructure, facilitating the conversion of regulated fiat currency into cryptocurrency for smart contract consumption.

Shift4 Payments handles seamless card processing, while XSwap sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges, including the Uniswap protocol, to execute the final on-chain swaps.

We are excited to be the infrastructure partner alongside Chainlink and Mastercard on the Swapper Finance platform,” said Edward Woodford, CEO & co-founder of ZeroHash.

As for Chainlink, the integration uses its verification system to synchronize key transaction details, ensuring secure connections between traditional payment methods and decentralized finance protocols.

This development arrives at an opportune moment when institutional adoption of blockchain technology is accelerating. In fact, Mastercard previously reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized.

The partnership builds on this momentum by providing practical utility for digital assets beyond speculative trading, opening the door to mainstream adoption.

Industry Giants Race to Capture the Crypto Payments Expansion

While Chainlink and Mastercard’s partnership represents a major milestone; it’s part of a broader competitive struggle where payment giants are rapidly expanding their crypto capabilities.

Visa recently partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to 20 African nations, demonstrating how traditional payment networks view crypto as essential infrastructure for emerging markets.

Mastercard has also been particularly aggressive in building its crypto ecosystem, having launched over 100 crypto card programs globally and developing solutions like Crypto Credential for simplified transactions in the UAE and Kazakhstan.

We’re beginning to witness a competitive dynamic that contrasts sharply with the payment industry’s more cautious approach during crypto’s early years, when Visa and Mastercard temporarily halted new crypto partnerships in 2023 following high-profile industry failures.

With these new developments, we could be gearing toward a maturation phase in which crypto utility is beginning to match its speculative appeal. This will potentially unlock the massive untokenized assets market that Chainlink has recently identified as a $260 trillion opportunity.

Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, sees this as a turning point that will finally connect three billion Mastercard users with on-chain trading environments globally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.13415+49.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4276+3.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+2.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7815+1.66%
1
1$0.009094-2.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP