Dow Jones up 500 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire, Powell to wait with rate cuts

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:24
Moonveil
MORE$0.07535+1.44%

U.S. stocks are up as lowering tensions in the Middle East create more positive, risk-on sentiment.

Major U.S. stock indices rose after the announced ceasefire between Israel and Iran. On Tuesday, June 24, Dow Jones was up 470 points or 1.1%, reclaiming its levels before the 12-day war started. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 1.05%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq was up 1.43%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Driving the markets were hopes that the conflict between Iran and Israel would cease for now. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries. Moreover, he pressured Israel to stop its attacks against Iran, which promised hope for an end to the war.

The escalation of a broader conflict threatened the global oil economy. This was particularly true after the U.S. got directly involved with its own strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. After these strikes, Iran even threatened to push the price of oil to its historic levels by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of crude oil dropped back down to $64 per barrel, down 5.33% in just one day. Crude oil traded near $75 at the height of the crisis, the highest price since January this year. Lower oil prices are good news for the global macro outlook as they could lead to cooling inflation.

Fed can afford to wait with rate cuts: Powell

With de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, focus is once again on the Federal Reserve and interest rates. In his testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed will wait for more information before making changes to the interest rates.

In particular, Powell is concerned by the potential effects of Trump’s tariffs, which could both push inflation up and lower growth. What is more, effects on inflation could be either short-lived or persistent, which would require a different response.

In any case, Powell stated that rate cuts could come sooner if inflation stays low or if the unemployment rate picks up.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.13415+49.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4276+3.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+2.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7815+1.66%
1
1$0.009094-2.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP