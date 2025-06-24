Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network

By: PANews
2025/06/24 23:41
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt , Flashnet and Brale will launch USDB, a native stablecoin backed by the US dollar, on the Bitcoin network this summer. The stablecoin will be issued on Spark , the second-layer Bitcoin network, and fully backed by US Treasury bonds. NFT market Magic Eden will also participate in the issuance and circulation of USDB to promote its application in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The launch of USDB will bring native US dollar liquidity to Bitcoin without relying on cross-chain bridges or synthetic assets, providing traders, institutions and developers with more secure and transparent financial tools.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

