USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27

Tether’s USDT reached an all-time high in supply at $156.1 billion, with most of the stablecoin circulating on Tron and Ethereum.

Despite renewed hype around Circle, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. On Tuesday, June 24, USDT’s outstanding supply hit an all-time high of $156.1 billion. Notably, 90% of that supply is concentrated on just two networks: Ethereum and Tron.

USDT outstanding supply

Over half of USDT stablecoins, or 50.47%, are now on Tron (TRX), while almost 40% are on Ethereum (ETH). Less than 10% of USDT supply is distributed across other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and others.

Circle’s USDC has gained more traction on many of these smaller chains. For instance, Solana hosts nearly $7.5 billion worth of USDC compared to just $2.3 billion of USDT. Still, despite USDC’s growing popularity, USDT’s dominance has remained largely stable.

Stablecoin dominance, with USDT and USDC in the lead

Currently, USDT accounts for 62.10% of stablecoin supply across all chains, while USDC holds around 24%. However, USDT saw a dip in dominance near the end of 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA stablecoin regulations.

What’s the future for USDT?

Instead of trying to comply with MiCA regulation, Tether chose to withdraw from the market completely. It had discontinued its EURT stablecoin, as well as faced delisting on several major exchanges. Still, Tether’s leadership would not relent, declining to enact full reserve transparency.

Still, the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act could pose new problems for Tether, where it controls a dominant market share. However, experts are not convinced that the GENIUS Act would force the Tether out of the U.S. market.

For now, Tether’s strategic focus remains on Asia, where it continues to be a preferred option for crypto payments—particularly on the Tron network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.13415+49.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4276+3.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+2.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7815+1.66%
1
1$0.009094-2.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP