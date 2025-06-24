Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.07536+1.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.12257+2.35%
Particl
PART$0.2033-4.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1048-3.05%
ARK
ARK$0.4189+2.19%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion of its million-dollar stake in CRCL, the newly listed stock of stablecoin issuer Circle. The sale, worth approximately $110 million, marked the firm’s fourth large-scale dump in less than a week and comes just a day after its $146.2 million sell-off.

ARK spread the three-part sale across different funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold 306,921 units of the shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) offloaded 72,302, and the remaining 36,621 were sold by the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The streak of sales comes as CRCL continues to surge, suggesting Ark is capitalizing on its early investment gains. Trading at $263.45 at the time of writing, the stock has been on an upward rise since debuting at $31 just weeks ago, and briefly spiked near $300 during intraday trading on Monday.

In total, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm has now sold around 1.6 million CRCL shares. Despite the sell-offs, it maintains its status as one of the largest stakeholders in the stablecoin issuer’s stock and still holds approximately 2.8 million shares.

Following the latest sale, Ark Invest reallocated capital into other positions, boosting its holdings in Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The firm purchased 4,198 COIN shares worth $1.3 million and 319,640 HOOD shares valued at $24.4 million, among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.13415+49.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4276+3.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+2.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7815+1.66%
1
1$0.009094-2.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP