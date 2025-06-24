Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:39
Union
U$0.007231-4.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.539+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,306.76-0.04%

Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire.

According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap almost touched the $106,000 threshold, reaching as high as $105,927 in the past 24 hours.

At press time, BTC has gone up 3.9% and is currently trading hands at a price of $105,302. Throughout the past week, Bitcoin has suffered through the geopolitical events that have broken through between Israel, Iran and the United States. Within the past few days, BTC fell into a slump following news of the U.S. bombing three of Iran’s nuclear bases.

On June 22, BTC experienced a sharp decline, dropping well beyond it previous peak of $106,003 just two days prior. On June 23, Bitcoin reached its lowest point since May, dropping to $98,974.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, June 24, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

BTC has gone down 1.2% in the past week and 3.6% in the past two weeks. The past month has seen the cryptocurrency fall by nearly 2%.

Not only that, Bitcoin’s market cap also enjoyed a 3.24% boost, climbing up to $2.09 trillion following the recent price surge. Additionally, BTC’s trading volume also saw a 6.9% increase compared to the previous day, amounting to $52.8 billion based on current market prices.

Even the wider crypto market cap has experienced a 2.1% surge after news of the ceasefire broke, amounting to $3.36 trillion.

A ceasefire signal between Israel and Iran may have eased investor concerns for now. Crypto markets often recover quickly when geopolitical fears recede. However, traders still have their eyes on the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Despite the agreed upon deal between the two countries, brokered by Donald Trump and Qatar, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire only two hours after the deal was announced.

According to the BBC, despite Iran furiously denying the accusation, Israel plans to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes” targeting the nation’s capital in Iran. It remains to be seen whether Israel will follow through with the threat, and how it will affect Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7825+1.44%
1
1$0.009077+2.51%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share
XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

A recent report from XPMarket shows that the XRP Ledger boasts incredibly high on-chain activity, featuring a lower dormancy rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum. While the XRP price has fallen below $3 in the latest market downturn, the recent XPMarket report confirms that the XRPL continues to show signs of life.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.7825+1.44%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003681+7.94%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:18
Share

Trending News

More

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months