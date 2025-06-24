Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA By: PANews 2025/06/24 17:17

PANews reported on June 24 that Longsun Group stated on the interactive platform that the company cooperated with Ant Digital Technology to complete the first RWA based on new energy physical assets in China in Hong Kong last August, and completed the issuance of RWA in Hong Kong to obtain financing for 9,000 charging piles operated by its aggregation charging platform New Electric. In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital Technology in RWA to benefit more real economies including charging operators. In the process of providing innovative financial services to operators, the company can obtain reasonable returns and drive the sustainable development of the platform business.